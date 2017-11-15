BMW is expanding its lineup. The slated arrival of the new 8 Series and performance-oriented M8 will add two new offerings to the range, and the recent debut of the X2 small SUV increased the marque's overall versatility. But at the top of the range, another SUV could soon join the ranks.

According to Autocar, BMW is seriously considering a large and luxurious X8 SUV. The X8 will reportedly be offered with coupe-like styling to rival current luxury SUVs like the Range Rover Velar and the Audi Q8. Fully loaded, the SUV could compete closer with SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga, and the upcoming Lamborghini Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

"The sector is growing fast, so there will be opportunity," said BMW’s Head of Development, Klaus Fröhlich, in an interview. "It is early to talk about X8, but one of the first decisions I made when I worked on product strategy was to take the X5 and make the X6."

The proposed X8 would be share its bones with the new and upcoming X7 (pictured here). The X7 was previewed as a concept just a few months ago in Frankfurt, and is expected to make its debut sometime early in 2018. The two SUVs would be built alongside each other at BMW’s Spartanburg, South Carolina plant.

Because of the sloped roof, BMW would either have to stretch the wheelbase, or more likely shorten it. The latter would give the X8 the option of either four or five seats across two rows, rather than the X7’s seven seats in three rows. Instead of outright practically, BMW will instead focus on fitting the cabin with upscale materials throughout, even more so than the X7.

Under the hood the same hybrid powertrain from the 740e xDrive iPerformance is expected to carry over. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor produces 322 horsepower (240 kilowatts) and allows for an electric range of 14 miles (22 kilowatts) in its current application. No word on when the new X8 will be officially announced, but expect to see the production version of the new X7 make its debut early next year.

Source: Autocar

Note: BMW Concept X7 iPerformance Pictured