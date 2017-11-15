Pope Francis has signed a unique rear-wheel drive Lamborghini Huracán for an upcoming charity auction by RM Sotheby's on May 12, 2018. The sale will benefit groups like Aid to the Church in Need, the Pope John XXIII Community, hand surgeon Dr. Marco Lanzetta’s GICAM, and Friends of Central Africa.

Lambo’s Ad Personam customization division gives the special Huracán a unique paintjob that references the Vatican City flag. It features a Bianco Monocerus white body with Giallo Tiberino goldish yellow stripes running over the center of the supercar and around its windows. The Pope’s signature appears on the driver’s side of the hood near the windshield. While the tweaks do nothing to improve the vehicle's performance, the color scheme is handsome, and the Pontiff's autograph would be quite a conversation starter.

Lamborghini gifted the unique Huracán to the Pope. Company chairman Stefano Domenicali and other top company representatives were on hand to present the vehicle to the Pontiff.

The Huracán doesn't fit Pope Francis' austere style very well. For a time, the Pontiff's personal vehicle was a 1984 Renault 4 with 190,000 miles (305,775 kilometers) that was a gift from a priest in Verona, Italy. He also used a Fiat 500L as transport during a trip to the United States. In 2017, the Pope upgraded to an Opel Ampera-e, which was a present from the automaker. The switch to an EV was part of Vatican City’s goal to be CO2-production free.

Gifting things to the Pope for him to sell to charity isn't uncommon, though. For example, Bonham's sold a Harley-Davidson Super Dyna Glide for $327,000 in 2014. In addition, Ferrari gave the final Enzo to the Pontiff.

Source: Lamborghini