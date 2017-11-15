An Alpharetta, Georgia, police officer’s dashcam captured the chase as she raced after a McLaren 720S that the radar showed going 155 miles per hour (249 kph). Police charged the driver with speeding, driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane, and driving with an expired tag, according to Patch.

The video shows the supercar accelerating into the distance, and the officer’s cruiser unable to keep up. The chase ends because the McLaren driver decides to pull over. The guy admits to the officer to having three drinks that night. The 720S driver said that he didn’t see the police cruiser’s lights or hear its siren.

The incident began when the speeding McLaren driver passed the officer at around 3 AM local time, according to Patch. The cruiser was able to pace the supercar up to 105 mph (169 kph), but the 720S kept accelerating. The speed was significantly over the 65 mph (105 kph) limit on the highway.

"I checked the vehicle's speed again with my RADAR device and the device read 155 mph. I reached a speed of 143 mph in my patrol vehicle and the vehicle was still pulling away from me," the officer wrote in the incident report, according to Patch. "He stated that he pulled over when he saw me behind him, which was approximately 5 miles after I initiated my emergency equipment."

The police reported that the driver had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. A field sobriety test indicated that he was under the influence, but the driver refused a Breathalyzer.

The 720S is McLaren’s new replacement to the 650S. It uses the firm’s new 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts), which can get the supercar to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 212 mph (341 kph). In addition, the supercar features McLaren’s Proactive Chassis Control II suspension that uses hydraulically interlinked dampers and no traditional anti-roll bars, which saves weight while improving handling.

Source: Patch, Liveleak