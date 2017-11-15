BMW recently unveiled the limited number, track-focused M3 CS, which signals the end of the road for the current generation 3 Series is nigh. The Bavarian company is already testing a strongly revised version of the compact sedan (see pictures below), which will move to the CLAR platform and will also form the basis for the new M3.

We are still a couple of years away from the debut of the performance vehicle, but Car Magazine is already revealing some preliminary details about it. One thing is considered to remain unchanged – the 3.0-liter, inline-six turbocharged engine under the hood, which in this new application will deliver close to 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts).

The motor will be equipped with a particulate filter and will benefit from a 48-volt mild hybrid system and a more aggressive start-stop function, which will cut the engine and the water injection system earlier. All these measures will help the six-cylinder unit meet the stricter emissions standards.

Probably the biggest news is that, according to the publication, BMW will offer an optional on-demand all-wheel drive which, in combination with a weight reduction and reworked aerodynamics, should make the sports sedan much better on the road. Car Magazine believes the 4x4 system will be somewhat less complex than the xDrive in the current M5.

Needless to say, the weight distribution will remain at perfect 50:50 ratio, but the torsional stiffness will be significantly improved thanks to the new CLAR architecture. Other goodies include a variable-effort electrically-assisted steering, an adaptive suspension, and a brake-by-wire system. Larger 19- and 20-inch wheels, a wider track, and a lower center of gravity will give the Mercedes-AMG C63 S a good run for its money.

Just like now, BMW plans to sell the new M3/M4 in three body styles – sedan, convertible, and coupe. There are gravitating rumors about a really fast wagon, but those remain just speculations and we will have to wait a bit more to confirm or disprove them.

Source: Car Magazine