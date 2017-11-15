Subaru first publicly expressed its intentions towards coming out with a big SUV at last year’s Los Angeles Auto Show where it introduced the Viziv-7 concept. In April 2017, the Ascent concept (pictured below) took center stage at the New York show and now the namesake production version is about to break cover. Seen here is the road-going model showing a section of the rear end prior to the much-awaited premiere in L.A. at the end of this month.

27 photos

If history has thought us anything – especially when it comes to Subarus – is that production cars don’t look nearly as nice as the concepts. In other words, don’t expect the 2019 Ascent to live up to the pizzazz of the showcar before it. No word at the moment about the vehicle’s size, but it will likely have just about the same proportions as the latest concept: 198.8 inches long, 78.3 inches wide, and 72.4 inches tall.

The VW Atlas-rivaling large SUV will be available with three rows of seats and is going to be built at the factory in Lafayette, Indiana to exclusively cater the North American market beginning with 2018. Power will be provided by a newly developed turbocharged boxer engine benefiting from direct injection. Stating the obvious, the engine will channel its power to an all-wheel-drive system as you would come to expect from a Subie.

Serving as a spiritual successor of the oddball B9 Tribeca, the new Ascent will ride on the Subaru Global Platform that made its debut in 2016 with the Impreza. The attached teaser image isn’t exactly revealing (it’s a teaser after all), but it does show the “Ascent” logo, taillight design, as well as the rear bumper featuring black plastic cladding and a brushed aluminum sill.

We will have all the juicy details on November 28 when Subaru will take the wraps off the production-ready Ascent in L.A.

Source: Subaru