There’s no possible way we can talk about tempting fate with an empty fuel tank without giving a shout out to one of the best Seinfield moments of all time. It comes from the episode titled The Dealership, where Kramer and a car salesman take an epic test drive and decide to live dangerously by seeing just how far they can go once the fuel gauge hits E. We’ve all pushed that fuel envelope at some point, though hopefully not to the same level of hilarious drama Kramer exhibits.

YouTubers Hamish & Andy decided to embark on a similar challenge, though their goal wasn’t about living dangerously. They simply set out to see how far they could go once the fuel range read zero. That by itself is interesting enough, but perhaps the best thing about this adventure is how the whole thing starts to resemble the aforementioned Seinfeld episode with each passing mile, right down to the giddy euphoria each man experiences over the glory of “driving for free.” Check out the Seinfield clip if you want to compare for yourself, or just have a good laugh.

The vehicle in question is an Audi Q5, and the mission begins when the distance-to-empty range clicks to zero. It’s a given that such ranges are estimates and there’s almost always additional fuel to use, but the question we all want to know is just how much further can you really go? The answer, of course, will vary depending on all kinds of factors, not the least of which is the vehicle itself. But for Hamish & Andy in the Q5, the saga went on far beyond their wildest expectations.

How far? We’ll leave the final outcome for the video, but here’s a hint. The batteries on the in-car cameras run out of juice before the engine does. Now that’s what we call pushing the outside of the envelope.

Source: Hamish & Andy