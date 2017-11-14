As Lamborghini nears the official debut of the Urus on December 4, the company is increasing the pace of releasing teasers for the highly anticipated model. The latest video to show off the performance SUV’s capabilities demonstrates that the model can handle a journey through the snow, although we doubt most owners of the performance vehicle ever leave the pavement.

Lamborghini’s Anima drive mode selector gains a few new settings for the Urus. In addition to the usual Strada, Sport, and Corsa, the SUV features Sabbia (sand), Terra (dirt), and Neve (snow). Lambo doesn’t offer any specifics about what changes these choices make in this short clip. However, the snowy weather setup would likely lower the threshold for activating the traction and stability control. It might smooth out throttle inputs, too, for preventing wheel spin.

Lamborghini expects the Urus to be a big success and thinks the SUV could account for half of the brand’s annual output within just a couple years. At a price of around $200,000 each, the anticipated 3,500-unit output each year would mean a major influx of cash into the Italian automaker, though.

At launch, the Urus will come with a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with as much as 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts). Lamborghini will expand the powertrain range eventually, including the inclusion of the plug-in hybrid and possibly even a full EV.

The Urus will use a version of VW Group’s MLB Evo platform that’s also underneath the luxury SUVs like the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne, and Bentley Bentayga. The model will also feature a four-wheel-steering system for sharper handling to match its sporty attitude.

Source: Lamborghini via YouTube