This is what the new ZR1 convertible should look like when it debuts.

The 2019 Corvette ZR1 is the fastest, most powerful Corvette the company has ever built. Under the hood is a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that delivers a mighty 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts) and 715 pound-feet (969 Newton-meters) of torque, propelling it to a top speed of somewhere near 210 miles per hour. But how would all that hardcore speed feel without a roof?

Rendering artist X-Tomi Design has imagined a topless version of the all-new Corvette ZR1. Admittedly, not much has changed in the transformation from coupe to convertible. The same sharp front fascia remains, as does the massive rear wing, the sharp-looking 10-spoke wheels, and the bulging vented hood.

This rendering gives us our best look yet at the upcoming convertible ZR1, which is scheduled to make its debut sometime in the next few months. Already we’ve seen spy photos of the proposed topless ZR1 with features like the same aggressive fascia and rear wing found on the coupe, this time paired with a cloth removable top and a set of shiny chrome wheels.

2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo
27 photos
2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy photo

Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvette
Explore

More photos

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Five Things To Know
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Five Things To Know
2018 Chevy Corvette ZR1 teaser
2018 Chevy Corvette ZR1 teaser
Corvette ZR1 Leaked Images
Corvette ZR1 Leaked Images
2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Interior Spy Photos
2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Interior Spy Photos
2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Near Production Spy Photos
2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Near Production Spy Photos
2018 Chevy Corvette ZR1 screenshots from spy video
2018 Chevy Corvette ZR1 screenshots from spy video

The same supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine is expected under the hood, delivering the 755 hp (563 kW) and 715 lb-ft (969 NM) of torque found in the coupe. Sure, stripping off the roof may hamper the ZR1’s performance some on the track, but thankfully features like the specially tuned chassis, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and eight-speed automatic gearbox should make it a potent performance car nonetheless.

The new Corvette ZR1 coupe will make its North American debut later this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show before going on sale sometime next spring. No word on when the convertible option will be shown, but we’ve got a sneaking suspicion it will be shown alongside the coupe in L.A. Pricing for the ZR1 remains a mystery, but expect a significant bump over the current Z06, which starts at $79,495.

Source: X-Tomi Design

Read also:

2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1

2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1
14 photos
2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1

Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvette

MSRP $56,590

Explore Reviews Build

More photos

Coolest Cars to Rent On Turo
Coolest Cars to Rent On Turo
Crashed Chevy Corvette
Crashed Chevy Corvette
Chevrolet Corvette Indy Concept cutaway sketch by David Kimble
Chevrolet Corvette Indy Concept cutaway sketch by David Kimble
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Spy Photos
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Spy Photos
2019 New Models Guide
2019 New Models Guide
Mid-Engined Corvette Advanced Prototype Spy Shots
Mid-Engined Corvette Advanced Prototype Spy Shots