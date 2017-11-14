McLaren will hold the online reveal of the latest vehicle in its Ultimate Series of hypercars on December 10. This successor to the P1 won't have a physical premiere until 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March.

The hypercar codenamed the P15 will be "the most extreme road-legal McLaren ever," according to the company. The designers have eschewed easy use on the street to create a track-focused hypercar for setting world-class lap times. Specifics about the mechanical parts remain hazy, but a rumor suggests the P15 uses a retuned version of the brand's 3.8-liter biturbo V8 with as much as 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts). A weight as low as 2,866 pounds (1,300 kilograms) and fantastic aerodynamic performance would make the most of the engine's power.

McLaren also has a second addition to the Ultimate Series lineup on the way. The BP23 is "the world’s first Hyper-GT," according to the company. This description means it would be a more luxurious vehicle than the P15 for more comfortable long-distance cruising, but the model would still offer impressive performance. There are few engine details other than that the vehicle has a hybrid powertrain.

The BP23 will take some cues from the famous McLaren F1, including a three-seat layout with the driver in the center. It'll also have dihedral doors and a roof-mounted air scoop. The company will limit production to 106 units – same as the F1, and deliveries will begin in 2019 at an alleged price of $2.5 million each.

While neither vehicle is on the road yet, McLaren reports that it already has buyers for the entire production run of both the unnamed hypercar and the BP23.

Source: McLaren