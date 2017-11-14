As the anticipation grows for BMW to reveal any official details about the hotter M2 (reportedly wearing the CS moniker), a new spy video shows two of them making full use of the Nürburgring for development. The action in the clip hints that the hardcore model is something worth waiting for.

During various laps in this clip, the test drivers go from pushing the little coupe hard enough to drift around corners to taking a more sedate way around the track. The vehicle makes quite a good sound regardless of how aggressively it challenges the course. There's bit of baritone in the exhaust note that gives the coupe a brawny demeanor.

Details about the M2 CS remain fairly hazy. Conflicting reports suggest that the hotter model might completely replace the standard M2, or it might be a limited-run creation with production potentially as low as 1,000 units.

Info about the M2 CS' powertrain are clearer. It will allegedly use a revised version of the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six from the M3 and M4, and the mill will reportedly pump out 405 horsepower (302 kilowatts) – a decent upgrade over the current M2's 365 hp (272 kW). Buyers would be able to choose between a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

In addition to the more potent powerplant, the M2 CS will have tire and suspension upgrades to bring handling to the appropriate level. The revised body kit under camouflage on these test mules will give the exterior a more aggressive look and will likely improve aerodynamic performance, too.

Rumors suggest that BMW could begin taking orders for the M2 CS as soon as January. Deliveries might not start until June, though.

Source: Automotive Mike Via YouTube