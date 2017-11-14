Hide press release Show press release

SPOFEC OVERDOSE for the Rolls-Royce Dawn

Exclusive open-air experience with strictly limited carbon widebody version and twin-turbo V12 rated at 505 kW / 686 hp

SPOFEC OVERDOSE: German refinement specialist SPOFEC turns the Rolls-Royce Dawn into an even more exclusive open-air experience with this widebody version limited to just eight vehicles worldwide.

The bodywork conversion made from equally light and high-strength carbon is complemented with tailor-made 22-inch alloys, a modified control system for the air suspension, and a carbon-ceramic high-performance braking system.

This makes the extravagant luxury convertible perfectly suited for a powerful upgrade of the twin-turbo V12 engine to a new peak output of 505 kW / 686 hp and 980 Nm of torque. With it, the SPOFEC OVERDOSE takes just 4.6 seconds for the sprint from rest to 100 km/h.

Exclusive SPOFEC interior design featuring fine leather, Alcantara, noble woods, and carbon with a huge selection of colors and outstanding quality of workmanship offers Rolls-Royce owners the possibility to tailor their car to their very own preferences in every detail.

SPOFEC exclusively refines Rolls-Royce automobiles. The brand name is an acronym of the first letters of the “ SP irit OF EC stasy,” the legendary hood ornament of the vehicles from Goodwood, England.

The SPOFEC OVERDOSE widebody version for the Rolls-Royce Dawn was developed in cooperation with German designer Vittorio Strosek, who has been setting standards with his conversions for luxury automobiles for almost four decades. The material of choice for the bodywork conversion is carbon fiber, the hi-tech man-made material. The material borrowed from motor racing and aerospace technology offers a unique combination of lightness and strength. The first-class workmanship of the composite parts on the Rolls-Royce Dawn in concert with the high-quality paint finish ensures a flawless fit and surface quality.

The SPOFEC OVERDOSE widebody version is strictly limited: Only eight Dawn cabriolets will be fitted with this designer suit for customers from all over the world.

With a width of 208 centimeters at the front axle, an impressive 13 centimeters wider than the production car, the refined luxury convertible turns into an eye-catcher par excellence. The sweeping OVERDOSE flares for the rear quarter panels create space for SPOFEC SP1 alloys of size 10.5Jx22, mounted with high-performance tires of size 295/30 ZR 22. The front axle uses the identical rim design featuring ten pairs of staggered double spokes. The production front fenders are replaced with newly designed SPOFEC OVERDOSE fenders, which add seven centimeters to the width of the open-top 2+2-seater at the front axle. The matching size 9Jx22 wheels are shod with size 265/35 ZR 22 tires and come in any desired color.

The control module for the air suspension system of the Rolls-Royce Dawn is optimally calibrated to the 22-inch wheels of the OVERDOSE. Up to speeds of 140 km/h, the ride height of the convertible is lowered by about 40 millimeters compared with the production car. At higher speeds, the body automatically reverts to the original level.

Specially shaped rocker panels create a perfect transition between the front and rear OVERDOSE fenders. Thanks to their sophisticated styling, they perfectly round off the thrilling hourglass shape of the two-door car created by the widebody version. They also give the refined convertible a lower, sleeker visual stance. An air intake on each side supplies the rear brakes with cooling air.

The SPOFEC OVERDOSE front bumper adds further distinctive character to the face of the refined Rolls-Royce. Thanks to its sophisticated shape, it also reduces front-axle lift at high speeds. The new aerodynamic-enhancement component replaces the production bumper in its entirety and creates the perfect transition to the wider fenders at the front axle.

A special SPOFEC OVERDOSE bumper was also developed for the rear. It tastefully blends with the two flares. In addition, it lends the open-top Rolls-Royce a markedly sporty styling. The SPOFEC naked-carbon spoiler lip rounds off the bodywork conversion perfectly. What is more: It also contributes to the further optimized handling stability at high speeds.

Of course there is also a SPOFEC performance upgrade as a particularly dynamic complement to the sporty looks of the widebody version. The plug-and-play processor-controlled N-TRONIC module is adapted to the engine control unit and provides the 6.6-liter twin-turbo twelve-cylinder engine of the Rolls-Royce Dawn with special mapping for injection and ignition, while also moderately increasing the boost pressure.

The result is impressive: With a new rated output of 505 kW / 686 hp at a low 5,400 rpm, the tuned engine bests its basis by 84.6 kW / 115 hp. Simultaneously, peak torque grows by 160 Nm to 980 Nm, already on tap at 1,800 rpm. With this healthy extra helping of performance, the convertible refined by SPOFEC takes just 4.6 seconds for the 0 – 100 km/h exercise. Due to the heavy vehicle weight, the top speed remains electronically limited to 250 km/h to protect the tires.

Even more important for daily driving is the turbocharged V12’s optimized power delivery across the entire rev range, which ensures an even more superior driving experience.

The additional installation of the SPOFEC carbon-ceramic high-performance braking system is advisable for OVERDOSE drivers who favor a spirited driving style. The vented discs of sizes 405 x 30 millimeters at the front and 395 x 38 millimeters on the rear axle deliver further improved stopping power and fade resistance. In addition, the SPOFEC braking system is also 38 kilograms lighter than the production brakes. The resulting reduction in unsprung masses optimizes the handling of the exclusive convertible to boot.

SPOFEC fulfills further individual customer requests with tailor-made interior design at the highest level of workmanship perfection. To this end, the company uses a virtually endless variety of high-grade leathers and Alcantara. In addition, the cockpit can also be upgraded further with noble-wood and carbon components in a wide range of designs and colors.