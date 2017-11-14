The not-all-new 2018 Infiniti QX80 made its official debut last week, revealing its fresh new look with an even larger radiator grille, more dynamic headlights, and a new lower fascia. While the car remains based on the model from 2010, the significantly improved design inside and out help us like Infiniti’s flagship, full-size SUV more than ever.

Just a couple of days following the premiere of the large crossover, the Japanese premium manufacturer is ready to share its pricing details. The 2018 QX80 will go on sale by the end of the year in two versions, both powered by the familiar 5.6-liter, 400-horsepower (298-kilowatt) V8.

The base 2WD model will be available at $64,750 (without $995 destination and handling), while the slightly more capable all-wheel-drive model is wearing a price tag of $67,850. The latter benefits from the company’s computer-controlled transfer case and three driving modes – Auto, 4H, and 4L. Seven- and eight-seat interior layouts will be available.

Don’t forget that this machine still rides on a body-on-frame construction and has decent off-road angles, making it good both on the asphalt and outside the road. All the power from the V8 engine is channeled to the rear or all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Infiniti promises the new QX80 will give drivers “an assured feeling of control and confidence at the wheel,” while the passengers will enjoy a “spacious cabin that features high-quality materials, a hand-crafted finish and advanced drive-assist technologies.” Speaking of advanced systems, the SUV comes with an array of driver assistance features, like blind spot warning, intelligent cruise control, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, predictive forward collision warning, blind spot intervention, lane departure warning, and lane departure prevention.

"The updated model provides upscale luxury for all passengers, as well as a suite of advanced technologies that elevate confidence and control on any road," Randy Parker, vice president at Infiniti Americas, described the refreshed flagship SUV.

Source: Infiniti