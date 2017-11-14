Seven- and eight-seat versions will be available.
The not-all-new 2018 Infiniti QX80 made its official debut last week, revealing its fresh new look with an even larger radiator grille, more dynamic headlights, and a new lower fascia. While the car remains based on the model from 2010, the significantly improved design inside and out help us like Infiniti’s flagship, full-size SUV more than ever.
Just a couple of days following the premiere of the large crossover, the Japanese premium manufacturer is ready to share its pricing details. The 2018 QX80 will go on sale by the end of the year in two versions, both powered by the familiar 5.6-liter, 400-horsepower (298-kilowatt) V8.
The base 2WD model will be available at $64,750 (without $995 destination and handling), while the slightly more capable all-wheel-drive model is wearing a price tag of $67,850. The latter benefits from the company’s computer-controlled transfer case and three driving modes – Auto, 4H, and 4L. Seven- and eight-seat interior layouts will be available.
Don’t forget that this machine still rides on a body-on-frame construction and has decent off-road angles, making it good both on the asphalt and outside the road. All the power from the V8 engine is channeled to the rear or all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic gearbox.
Infiniti promises the new QX80 will give drivers “an assured feeling of control and confidence at the wheel,” while the passengers will enjoy a “spacious cabin that features high-quality materials, a hand-crafted finish and advanced drive-assist technologies.” Speaking of advanced systems, the SUV comes with an array of driver assistance features, like blind spot warning, intelligent cruise control, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, predictive forward collision warning, blind spot intervention, lane departure warning, and lane departure prevention.
"The updated model provides upscale luxury for all passengers, as well as a suite of advanced technologies that elevate confidence and control on any road," Randy Parker, vice president at Infiniti Americas, described the refreshed flagship SUV.
Source: Infiniti
2018 Infiniti QX80
- A distinctive, powerful full-size SUV designed to travel everywhere in luxury
- New 2018 QX80 evolves INFINITI's presence in the luxury SUV segment
- Luxurious cabin with quality materials, hand-crafted feel and advanced technologies
- Pricing for the 2018 QX80 starts at $64,750 for the 2WD model and $67,850 with All-Mode® 4WD
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – INFINITI has announced pricing for the New 2018 QX80 full-size SUV, which has been updated for the new model year with a redesigned exterior and an enhanced interior look and features.
"The New 2018 QX80 commands a heightened flagship presence within the INFINITI portfolio," said Randy Parker, vice president, INFINITI Americas. "The updated model provides upscale luxury for all passengers, as well as a suite of advanced technologies that elevate confidence and control on any road."
The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices1 (MSRP) for the 2018 INFINITI QX80 are:
|
Model
|
Engine/Drive
|
MSRP
|
QX80
|
5.6-liter V8/ 2WD
|
$64,750 USD
|
QX80 4WD
|
5.6-liter V8/ 4WD
|
$67,850 USD
Destination and Handling $995
Among the enhancements to the QX80 for the 2018 model year are:
- Redesigned front hood, fascia, fenders and grille and rear fascia and hatch styling
- INFINITI signature headlamps & tail lamps, restructured LED fog lamps & side indicators
- Reimagined 20-inch and 22-inch wheel designs
- New exterior colors: Moonstone White, Mineral Black and Champagne Quartz
- INFINITI-first Smart Rear View Mirror feature added to Deluxe Technology Package
- INFINITI InTouch Single Display
- Refined interior, including an updated shift knob and wrapped upper instrument panel with contrast stitching
- New leather wrapped and stitched horn pad, door trim and seat quilting on Deluxe Technology Package
- New Saddle Brown interior with new Charcoal Burl Trim
- Updated Wheat (high contrast from low contrast) and Graphite interiors
- Revised Theater Package
About the 2018 INFINITI QX80
Further advancing INFINITI's market-leading presence in the full-size luxury SUV segment, the 2018 QX80 takes INFINITI's "Powerful Elegance" design language in a bold new direction, creating a powerful, contemporary and commanding aesthetic.
The QX80 stands apart with a refined and spacious cabin that features high-quality materials, a hand-crafted finish and advanced drive-assist technologies – all combining to promote a sense of inclusive, modern luxury and set new standards for upscale sophistication.
The 2018 QX80 provides all this for seven or eight passengers, bringing a confident, modern representation of luxury to the market. Combining supreme space and utility with advanced technologies and high sophistication, the changes to the car's design – inside and out – more closely align the new model with the most recent INFINITI vehicles through the application of signature design cues.
The QX80 also offers a suite of advanced driver assistance features including: Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Distance Control Assist, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention.
The QX80 is available as a seven or eight passenger vehicle and is offered in 2WD and 4WD versions, both of which are equipped with an advanced 400-horsepower 5.6-liter DOHC V8 engine featuring Direct Injection Gasoline and VVEL (Variable Valve Event and Lift) technology. QX80 4WD models feature INFINITI All-Mode 4WD® with computer-controlled transfer case and three settings (Auto, 4H and 4L).
With a taut yet comfort-oriented suspension and ample performance from its 5.6-liter V8 engine, the new QX80 gives drivers an assured feeling of control and confidence at the wheel.