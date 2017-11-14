After driving the Kode 57 open-top supercar back in September this year, Jay Leno has recently tested another vehicle from the exotic company, the Kode 0 based on the Lamborghini Aventador. Leno is once again joined by designer Ken Okuyama, creator of the machine and mostly famous for his work on the Ferrari Enzo.

The Kode 0 uses the chassis and engine from the Aventador, but the suspension and brakes are heavily modified to better suit the supercar. As Okuyama explains, it’s not officially a Lamborghini project, but it is officially approved to use the name of the brand in connection to the car. The designer also says the main inspiration behind the design of the vehicle is the original Lambo Countach with its simple yet very strong lines.

The car Leno is driving is actually already sold to a customer and, despite the fact that it still needs some fine tuning, it feels “pretty nice” on the road, according to the comedian. That’s not a surprise, given its 6.5-liter V12 with 690 horsepower (515 kilowatts) and 507 pound-feet (690 Newton-meters) of torque.

The vehicle is even lighter than the Aventador at 3,417 pounds (1,550 kilograms) and this is possible thanks to the use of a lightweight carbon fiber bodywork, which is combined with the original Lamborghini carbon fiber monocoque chassis. As a result, the Kode 0 can accelerate from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.9 seconds.

Thankfully, the Kode 0 won’t remain a one-off, as Okuyama plans to build a total of five examples of it. They will go to special customers who have to receive an approval by the designer himself first. This means that if you want to buy the exotic supercar, you’ll have to meet Okuyama and make a good impression. And, of course, to have well over a million dollars to afford it.

