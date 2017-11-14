McLaren Special Operations (MSO) was tasked to build a one-off version of the 720S Coupe for a special client who wanted his prized possession to be truly special. The supercar from Woking has an elegant black paint finished with a satin look and rides on gold-colored alloy wheels. It also boasts a 24-carat gold engine heatshield, but it’s the rear wing that catches the attention and makes the car stand out from all of the other 720s coupes.

It contains a quote from none other than company founder, Bruce McLaren, and it required an extra 30 hours of work to finish off the rear wing after using stencils to make the gold lettering as beautiful as possible. This is the quote commissioned by the car’s owner, taken from Bruce McLaren's “From the Cockpit” autobiography published in 1964:

“To do something well is so worthwhile that to die trying to do it better cannot be foolhardy. It would be a waste of life to do nothing with one's ability, for I feel that life is measured in achievement, not in years alone.”

An extra 90 hours were necessary to make all of the other customizations, including here the gold inserts for the cabin to complement the tweaks made on the outside. Aside from requesting this high level of personalization, the owner also wanted a multitude of other upgrades. These include a plethora of carbon fiber components, such as the front splitter, air intakes, roof, rear bumper, and diffuser. Even the door mirror arms and the engine cover have received the carbon fiber treatment, and so did the rear aero bridge.

It’s a similar story on the inside where aside from the gold accents noticeable on the gearshift paddles, steering wheel, and door panels, the one-of-one 720S has carbon fiber inserts on the sill panels, air vents, and steering wheel.

The unique McLaren will be on display at the 2017 Dubai Motor Show until Saturday, November 18 and right after that its rightful owner will finally get to drive it home.

Source: McLaren