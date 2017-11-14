One of the world’s most popular pickup trucks, the Hilux in its eighth iteration has been around since mid-2015, but already it’s getting a makeover in Thailand. Most of the changes have occurred at the front where the workhorse has received a hexagonal grille inspired by the U.S.-spec Tacoma, but not as large. The fog lights are also new for 2018 and are surrounded by C-shaped chrome pieces of trim hosted in a redesigned bumper featuring a revised configuration for the central air intake.

Another novelty brought by the model year change is the addition of a “Rocco” trim level available exclusively in the double cab flavor, with a choice between 4x2 and 4x4. It comes with an assortment of black accents, body graphics, and 18-inch wheels wrapped around in all-terrain tires. Toyota will also throw in a sports bar and model-exclusive bed lining, while on the inside there’s going to be a black metallic trim to continue the exterior’s theme.

Toyota hasn’t made any changes underneath the hood where the 2018 Hilux sold in Thailand is going to be available with the same turbodiesel 2.4-liter engine producing 150 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque or 253 lb-ft (343 Nm) depending on gearbox selection. The beefier 2.8-liter diesel ups the power ante to 177 hp and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) or 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) and there’s also a 2.7-liter gasoline unit rated at 166 hp and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm).

It remains to be seen whether these mild styling updates will be implemented in the Hilux sold in Europe and other markets. Hopefully, the rugged “Rocco” version will have a broader availability as it’s giving the Hilux a more appealing look.

Meanwhile, Toyota has admitted its toying around with the idea of giving its pickup truck a performance derivative to take on the likes of the Raptor, though a decision is still pending.

Source: Toyota Thailand via PaulTan