This video shot from the Nürburgring shows just how fast things can go from bad, to worse, and lead straight to un-freaking believable.

The incident was posted to Facebook yesterday from Rival Motorsport, and it gives a very frightening first-person view of the carnage as it happened. In this case the frightening part isn’t just screeching tires and crunching metal, but also the helplessness of the videographer – who safely stopped short of the initial crash and jumped out to alert other traffic. His efforts did appear to help at least a few cars avoid trouble, at least initially. But with some machines bearing down at great speed, there was simply no time to respond.

We did a bit of investigating to find some information, as there wasn't anything specific mentioned with the post. We can tell that that crash happened at Hatzenbach, one of the early corners on the Nordschleife that’s preceded by a fairly high speed stretch. Knowing the location, we found a report over at Nürburgring news site bridgetogantry.com about a 14-car crash that occurred on November 1 at the same spot, and photos of the cars involved seem to match the video. If that’s indeed the same incident, it began when a Porsche 911 GT3 RS ruptured a coolant hose. That made for slippery conditions which led to others spinning out, but drivers also reportedly said there were no marshals or warning lights prior to the melee at the corner. That would certainly explain why the individual in this video was making a mad dash up the track.

Fortunately, the report says there were only two injuries, with none of them being serious. It certainly could’ve been much worse, especially seeing so many people standing on the track after some of the collisions had already taken place. If there’s anything to be learned from this incident that can be translated to every day commuting, it’s that you should always get away from cars and the road after a collision, as soon as it’s safe to do so. Standing around surveying the damage, especially where traffic speeds are brisk, can be absolutely deadly.

Stay safe out there folks, whether you're behind the wheel or on the sidelines.

Source: Rival Motorsport via Facebook, BridgetoGantry.com