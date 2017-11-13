As far as strange camouflaged vehicle wraps go, this one applied to a pre-production 2019 Ford Focus is at least colorful, possibly even artful. We suspect the driver – who hastily jumped out with a cover to shield our spy photographers from getting more shots of this virtually undisguised Focus – has more pressing things to think about. This is certainly the clearest look we’ve enjoyed of the forthcoming car so far, revealing the sculptured body lines on the hood and front fenders while giving us a good view of its flared rear haunches.

Up front, we specifically get a close look at the new LED accent lights on the lower fascia. The grille is very similar to the current model, though it’s grown in size and moved a bit lower to create more separation between the headlights. It seems the whole car is just a bit larger than the current Focus as well.

Inside, that growth should be realized with extra interior room to better compete with the Honda Civic and Volkswagen Golf. Space alone won’t be enough for the Focus to compete, however, which is why we also expect an upgrade in materials and overall quality – a criticism that has often been leveled at the current car.

Production-wise, we already know the next Focus will be built in China to serve overseas markets as well as those in the United States. A complete engine lineup isn’t yet confirmed, though to cover such a range of markets we expect to see a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder as the volume engine, with larger options available in different areas. A dual-clutch automatic is the likely gearbox, though a manual will almost surely be offered as well.

We expect Ford will reveal the new Focus early next year, possibly at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Source: Automedia