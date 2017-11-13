Cleveland Power and Performance has a fascinating way to sell its crate engines because interested buyers can start them up right from the pallet. Check out the weird setup in the video above where the company shows off a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 out of a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS with 19,000 miles on it. The whole package sells for $13,495.

There’s something very intriguing about seeing all the equipment that makes a vehicle move but have it completely exposed. The bare layout makes the setup look like a mad scientist’s experiment, and imagine the monster you could make by installing this 455-horsepower V8 into a lightweight shell.

Cleveland Power and Performance includes practically the entire drivetrain with its crate engines. In addition to the V8 and eight-speed automatic, this one comes with all the belt-driven accessories, wiring, fuses, computer modules, the full fueling system, and catalytic converters. The pedal assembly, automatic shifter, and steering column come, too. Even the key fob is part of the package. The company reports that it fully inspects all the components before selling them, and it gives them a six-month warranty.

The company's turn-key crate engines immediately make your mind start considering where you would put these parts. A classic '32 Ford hot rod or tri-five Chevrolet would seem like the natural home for this brawny V8. However, by including nearly everything to get a vehicle moving, the home mechanic would also be free to decide the project's form. Imagine constructing a Lotus Seven replica from scratch in the garage and using these components in it.

Source: Cleveland Power And Performance via Facebook