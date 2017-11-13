John Cena loves cars. He definitely loves fast cars, and in his latest Auto Geek video we see him trying on his brand new Ford GT. We say trying on because Cena is a pretty big guy, and the GT isn’t exactly what you’d call roomy. Watching him climb behind the wheel is not unlike, well, a wrestler trying to squeeze into a suit. He doesn’t seem to mind, however – in fact this video ranks as one of the most animated in which we’ve seen him.

It’s also a video put together not at his standard locale, but at Elder Ford in Tampa Bay, Florida. And it’s not entirely clear if the Ford GT in question actually belongs to Cena. The video title curiously says “a” Ford GT, while the description mentions Cena showcasing “an ultra rare 2017 Ford GT.” On the flip side, he says early on that he’s picking up the car, which certainly suggests it's his. And in a previous video on his 2006 Ford GT, there’s plenty of wink-wink-nudge-nudge that he was indeed selected to purchase a 2017 model.

In the end, does it really matter? It’s John Cena – who we’ve come to appreciate for his legitimate knowledge and passion for cars – and a new Ford GT which we appreciate because it’s freaking awesome. Whether he owns it or not, it’s a great video that captures the GT’s quirks and soundtrack in a way only Cena can express, right down to him geeking out about putting his fist into the rear taillight. We’re pretty sure there’s an adult-themed joke we could mention at this point, but we aren’t touching it.

Not everyone is thrilled with the fact that the new GT ditched the V8 for a biturbo V6, and though Cena does draw comparisons between it and the F-150’s EcoBoost mill, he doesn’t seem the least bit bothered by it. We get some pretty good sound clips in the video too, and though he likens the exhaust note to the noise you’d get in a proper hypercar, we must admit to preferring the unholy shriek of a high-revving V10 or V12 with such performance. Still, this Ford V6 does sound mighty good.

In any case, we’re glad to see Cena bringing his unique take to another terrific supercar.

Source: The Bella Twins via YouTube