Motor1.com archives are showing Mercedes introduced the illuminated three-pointed star logo back in February 2013 and now the company is taking a step further by giving customers another way to express their love for the brand. From the entry-level A-Class hatchback all the way up to the GLS SUV luxobarge, a new option is available: the LED Projector AMG Emblem.

You can have it at the time of the purchase or retrofitted by simply replacing the factory-installed entrance light mounted at the bottom of the front doors. Alternatively, Mercedes-AMG’s logo illustrating an apple tree on the river that symbolizes the company’s headquarters in Affalterbach, Germany can be replaced by Mercedes-Benz’ star to match the glitzy front grille. By the way, the Mercedes argues its star badge is quite “possibly the world's best-known trademark.”

Needless to say, the door-mounted LED projector light is only available for the cars fitted with the suitable door lighting packages featuring the aforementioned entrance lights. Fancy door sills with either “Mercedes-Benz” or “AMG” lettering that light up once you open the doors have been available for a long time.

Chances are sooner or later Maybach’s double M logo will be optionally available as well for those with a soft spot for the most luxurious Mercedes models out there. After all, the illuminated “Maybach” name already adorns the door sills of the super-exclusive S650 Cabriolet limited to 300 units worldwide (75 in the United States).

While we’re not exactly big fans of this gimmick, there seems to be a market for this type of optional equipment taking into account more and more automakers – even mainstream ones like Skoda – are offering such a “feature.”

Source: Mercedes-Benz