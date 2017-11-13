Nürburgring resident and YouTuber Automotive Mike is back with another spy video showing a work-in-progress car and this time around it’s the Jaguar F-Pace SVR. Going up against the Porsche Macan Turbo and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio - both living up to the “S” in “SUV” – the meanest F-Pace of them all has been spotted testing with the production body.

There’s a perfectly good reason why on top of the swirly camouflage at the front bumper Jaguar has decided to slap on an extra layer of disguise: to mask what will be large air vents. What the Tata Motors-owned marque didn’t even bother to hide is the new exhaust system flaunting four tips and providing a glorious soundtrack thanks to the 5.0-liter V8 engine.

It remains a mystery at this point how much power the eight-cylinder mill will deliver, but we’re expecting at least 500 hp. A best-case scenario would have to be the full 575 hp available in the F-Type SVR where the supercharged unit generates 516 pound-feet (700 Nm) of torque. All that Jag muscle will be channeled as standard to both axles through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

When it comes to performance, we’re expecting the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) to take a little over 4 seconds considering the F-Pace S does the task in 5.1 seconds. Jaguar could decide to loosen up the electronic top speed limiter to allow the SVR reach more than the 155 mph (250 kph) you can hit with the S model.

Bigger brakes to match the added firepower are in the offing, along with chassis and suspension updates to boost handling and make the F-Pace SVR feel more like an F-Type SVR.

All of these changes will come at a considerable cost as the SVR is expected to command a significant premium over the $59,775 F-Pace S, so a starting price of $75,000 seems plausible. For the sake of comparison, a Macan Turbo begins from $77,200 in the United States.