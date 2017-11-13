Here’s a question for you – why would anybody want to have a six-wheel-drive, 600-horsepower pickup truck? We’d say mostly because it’s different, it’s cool, and super fun to drive. But if you ask John Hennessey, it’s because they can build it. And we agree that's a good point.

One thing we don’t agree however is Hennessey’s statement that most of the customers of this car would probably just park it outside a fancy restaurant and that’s all. It’s a shame, because the 2018 VelociRaptor 6x6, introduced at the SEMA show earlier this month, is arguably the best vehicle for going off-road with its three driving axles, heavily upgraded suspension, and special off-road tires.

“Our VelociRaptor 6X6 is pure aggression on wheels – all six of them,” John Hennessey describes the vehicle, also saying that it pretty much feels like a military-spec machine behind the wheel. In a new short video, he drives the 6x6 pickup at the company’s proving grounds, but, unfortunately, it’s a customer’s car and he only uses it on asphalt.

If you like what you see, better hurry up, because Hennessey plans to build no more than 50 examples for the United States and 50 more for the rest of the world. The manufacturer has six units already assembled and waiting for their new owners with a couple of more coming very soon.

If you are unfamiliar with the VelociRaptor, it is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 turbocharged unit, generating more than 600 hp (447 kW). The motor uses new turbos, a new exhaust system, a new intercooler, and reprogrammed ECU. Stopping power is provided by large Brembo brakes. All yours for less than $300,000.

Source: Hennessey