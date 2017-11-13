Rumors of a Nissan Navara-based SUV have been swirling around the World Wide Web for quite some time and recently we’ve heard straight from the horse’s mouth that an official reveal is scheduled for next year. Not only that, but fully revealing spy images have emerged, prompting some folks with Photoshop skills to turn them into 99% accurate renders providing a taste of what’s to come.

In an automotive world dominated by SUVs, it makes perfect sense that Nissan wants a bigger piece of the action with a new model likely to be called “Paladin.” The model is expected to come to life in China at an assembly plant located in the Henan Province courtesy of the Zhengzhou Nissan joint venture. For the versions shipped outside of the People’s Republic, it is believed the SUV will carry the “Xterra” moniker.

Not only do we know how it’s pretty much going to look like, but we also have comprehensive details regarding the technical specifications. It is believed the Paladin / Xterra will be 4,885 millimeters (192.3 inches) long, 1,865 mm (73.4 in) wide, 1,835 mm (72.2 in) tall, and with a wheelbase stretching at 2,850 mm (112.2 in) as well as five or seven seats.

Engines will largely depend on market, but these should be inherited from the Navara pickup truck along with the 2WD and 4WD layouts as well as a choice between a six-speed manual and a seven-speed automatic. Expect Nissan’s new SUV to feature a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter gasoline four-cylinder mill and a diesel 2.3-liter unit offered in a single-turbo 160-hp guise and a biturbo 190-hp specification, with the latter churning a peak torque of 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters).

An official reveal of the CN-spec Nissan Paladin is scheduled to take place at the 2018 Beijing Motor Show in April, but we might see it online sooner than that.

Render: Shoeb Kalania / IndianAutosBlog