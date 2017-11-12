BMW has been handing out shiny new cars to the top MotoGP qualifiers since 2003 and Marc Márquez Alentà is by far the rider to make the most out of the annual BMW M Award. For the fifth year in a row, the 24-year-old Spanish rider has been named the best qualifier throughout the entire season, this time around earning him the keys to a limited-edition M4 CS. Originally unveiled back in May during the Spanish Grand Prix organized in Jerez de la Frontera, the San Marino Blue Metallic example is now in the hands of the Repsol Honda Team rider.

This weekend, Marc Márquez extended his career pole count to 73 (45 in MotoGP) after claiming his eighth pole of the season during the finale in Valencia with a lap time of 1 minute and 29.897 seconds.

Marc Márquez has been building his BMW M collection starting with 2013 when he won his first BMW M Award – an M6 Coupe. A year later, he managed to repeat the performance to grab an M4 Coupe, followed in 2015 by an M6 Convertible and last year by an M2 Coupe. For the 2017 season, which represents BMW’s 19th season as the “Official Car of MotoGP”, the rider is joining a select group of only 3,000 people fortunate enough to own an M4 CS.

During the 2017 MotoGP season, BMW provided M2, M3, and M4 GTS safety cars and a couple of X5 M medical cars, as well as an M5 for the safety officer and two S 1000 RR safety bikes.

It should be mentioned the M4 CS is not the only brand new car handed out by BMW to a top sportsman this year taking into account a couple of months ago golfer Jason Day drove home an M760i xDrive after scoring a hole-in-one at the 2017 BMW Championship.

