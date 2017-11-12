The pieces of the 2018 Mercedes A-Class puzzle are starting to add up as after seeing the five-door hatchback without any disguise last week, now it’s time to take a peek inside the cabin. While the exterior design won’t go through any major changes, we can’t say the same thing about the interior since it will be pretty much overhauled.

For starters, the traditional instrument cluster with analog dials and physical needles will become a thing of the past as the new A-Class will switch to an all-digital layout. That being said, the entry-level trim level might still feature the old-school setup, perhaps only in some countries where the starting price is very important for people wanting to dip their toes into the premium segment. We won’t be too surprised if it will happen considering the much more expensive E-Class can still be had with this setup in some markets.

To the right of the instrument cluster, be it analog or digital, will sit the infotainment system’s screen in line with the other one. That means the tablet-styled display of the outgoing model will have to make way for a more cohesive configuration as seen on the bigger Mercedes models. Of course, the dual screen configuration won’t look nearly as sleek as it does on the E-Class and S-Class models because the displays will likely be smaller as evidenced in the spy shots below. The massive glossy black bezels are not exactly elegant, but let’s keep in mind the A-Class is after all an entry-level model.

Elsewhere, the center console will host an illuminated start/stop button positioned to the left of the three turbine-styled air vents resembling those of the E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet. These will sit above a stack of controls to fiddle with the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

Mercedes is expected to unveil the next-generation A-Class in time for the Geneva Motor Show in March 2018. A first-ever A-Class Sedan will join the lineup shortly thereafter and there will also be a long-wheelbase derivative likely only for China.