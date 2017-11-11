It was only a couple of days ago when Lamborghini released a teaser video showing the Urus tackling desert dunes with the sand mode turned on and now the “Super SUV” is back in new footage. Talking about how the LM002’s spiritual successor is a game changer for the company, the video allows us to catch a glimpse of the Urus’ engine as well as other bits and pieces.

Almost two years ago, Lamborghini announced a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine will reside underneath the hood of the Urus where it will generate a mighty 650 horsepower. Don’t expect to see this engine in the Huracan or the Aventador because the company has made it abundantly clear it will be sticking to its one car, one engine philosophy.

The latest footage also gives us the opportunity to observe most of the body shell of a black Urus and have a look inside its unfinished cabin. If you pause around the 0:18 mark, you can actually see there are three fully built examples hiding underneath car covers sitting in the parking lot, thus showing production of the super SUV is well underway.

Little else is known about Lamborghini’s third model, but previous teasers have shown it will feature four-wheel steering in the same vein as the MLB Evo platform-sharing Porsche Cayenne. In addition, stopping power will be provided by carbon ceramic brakes as it’s the case with the company’s naturally aspirated supercars.

The wraps will finally come off December 4 when Lamborghini will unveil the Urus, more than five and a half years after introducing the namesake concept at the Beijing Motor Show. The Audi-owned supercar marque hopes to double annual sales by 2019 thanks to the new SUV, which consequently means production at its Sant’Agata Bolognese will be doubled as well. To get there, the company will create a total of about 700 jobs by the end of 2018 when a new paint plant will be up and running. The entire production site has already been expanded and more than 5,000 new components had to be engineered.