While in many European countries the Alfa Romeo Giulia is available with several gasoline and diesel engines, it’s a simpler story with the U.S.-spec model as it can be had with either a 280-hp 2.0-liter or the bonkers 505-hp V6 in the Quadrifoglio. A third engine option could be added in the near future taking into account FCA’s OEM service site is now showing the Giulia with a turbocharged 2.0-liter mill developing 350 hp.

Rumors of a more powerful non-Quadrifoglio Giulia have been swirling around the Internet for almost a year, so it doesn’t come as a big surprise Alfa Romeo will sooner or later give customers the possibility to opt for a new engine. The 350-hp sedan is allegedly slated to hit the U.S. market where it’s expected to carry the “Veloce” suffix already used in Europe for the aforementioned 280-hp model. As a side note, the Giulia Veloce available on the old continent can also be had with a turbodiesel 2.2-liter unit rated at 210 hp.

Car & Driver got in touch with Alfa Romeo USA product communications manager Berj Alexanian who mentioned there aren’t any changes in tow for the 2018 model year. That being said, there’s a good chance the 350-hp Giulia will hit stateside for the 2019MY and will likely feature standard all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

When it will eventually arrive in the U.S., the warm Giulia Veloce will have to go up against the likes of Audi S4, BMW 340i, and the Mercedes-AMG C43 – all of which have six-cylinder engines. Details about how much it will cost are not available at this point, but it’s obviously going to be a lot cheaper than the $73,595 Quadrifoglio and at the same time more expensive than the $40,990 Giulia Ti.

A new 350-hp version makes perfect sense in the Giulia’s lineup as it would come to bridge the gap between the lesser versions and the Quadrifoglio flagship.

via Car & Driver