We will get full disclosure on the new Aston Martin Vantage in just a few days, but for now we’ll have to get by with this crisp video footage of the car getting exercised at the Nürburgring. Even with its garish yellow/black hypnotic camo wrap in full effect, the car looks pretty fab going through the corners. And its burbly V8 sounds properly enticing as well.

At this point it’s pretty well known that the new Vantage draws all kinds of inspiration from the smooth-and-sexy DB10 Aston Martin built specifically for the Bond film Spectre. We’ve seen the thin headlights, thinner taillights, flowing curves, and bulky rear haunches in plain sight all summer long, obscured only by the crazy camo wrap and the big Pirelli logo on the doors. Renderings have removed the day-glo covering to give us a good overall look at what should be the final product, but that covering still does a good job of obscuring finer details, so there are likely some surprises still in store.

It’s also well-known that, under the hood of this Aston beats the heart of a Mercedes-AMG-derived V8. The 4.0-liter engine will host a pair of turbos and is expected to produce somewhere in the range of 500 horsepower. Whether that power is connected exclusively to a dual-clutch automatic or an available manual gearbox, only time will tell. We'd be perfectly happy with both.

Its smaller proportions and extensive use of aluminum should help the new Vantage tackle corners in addition to its status as a proper grand touring machine. One can only imagine what this car will be like when the V12 version comes into the fold, never mind the inevitable special edition models that are sure to come.

In the meantime, enjoy this clip and its V8 soundtrack. The full reveal less than two weeks away.

