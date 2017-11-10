With Demons now shipping to dealers, Dodge has a few more goodies to offer up.
The first production Dodge Challenger SRT Demons have officially shipped to dealers, and with them comes a few new announcements from the automaker on even more add-ons to make these cars a bit more collector-worthy. Among them are car covers, fancy paperwork packaging, and something we suspect a few owners will look into – optional street tires to keep the drag radials protected for future Barrett-Jackson auctions trips to the drag strip.
The aforementioned street tires are 305/35ZR20 performance rubber from Pirelli, that will be mounted on 20-inch “Devil’s Rim” wheels – the standard rim for the Challenger Hellcat Widebody. FCA says they will only be available to Demon owners, who can purchase the set through Mopar for a price that hasn’t yet been disclosed. Considering the drag radials – though street legal themselves – are susceptible to damage in colder weather, we suspect most Demons would’ve received a second set of tires anyway. Still, Demon owners will have to wait for the factory choice, as FCA lists the wheel/tire combo as having "late availability."
Also of late availability from Mopar is a rear-seat delete package that lets Demon owners who originally opted for the rear seat to remove it. That by itself isn’t a chore, but the package adds all the hardware and components that would’ve taken the place of the seat had the car been ordered without one.
Other available items include a bolt-in four-point harness bar that can be used at the drag strip, a VBox video HD2 datalogger and in-car camera system to record antics at the track, and a nifty satin car cover embroidered with the owner’s name and made to match the car’s exterior finish. For those who loose their mind over paperwork, Dodge will offer leather-bound track tech manual, and a Demon Authentication Package that includes a carbon-fiber Certicard and no less than 12 individual build sheets packaged in a hermetically (yes, hermetically) sealed sleeve. It doesn't get any more bonkers than that.
3,300 Demons will be built all total, with a starting price of $84,995.
Source: Dodge
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Add-Ons
Dodge//SRT Officially Unleashes the Demon: New 840-horsepower 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Customer Cars Begin Shipping to Dealers
- Each Dodge Challenger SRT Demon comes with a collectible leather-bound track tech manual written by the editors of Hot Rod magazine
- Demon Authentication Package, available at a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $1, includes a carbon-fiber Certicard, as well as individual build sheets packaged in a hermetically sealed sleeve placed inside an archive portfolio, designed to manage and protect all original Challenger SRT Demon documents
- Available personalized satin stretch indoor custom car cover matches each owner’s paint scheme and has their chosen name embroidered on it for a U.S. MSRP of $695
- Available personalized Demon Crate, including all of the necessary performance parts to unleash the full potential 840 horsepower, available for a U.S. MSRP of $1
- Rear-seat Delete Package designed to retrofit Challenger SRT Demons ordered with rear seat option, available exclusively through Mopar
- Demon Street Tire Package for customers who want to keep their drag radials fresh for track use only, available exclusively through Mopar
- Available Demon-licensed parts include Speedlogix’s four-point harness bar and Racelogic’s new Demon exclusive VBOX Video HD2 data logger and in-car camera system
“The people who bought a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon are performance enthusiasts to the core, and having a custom car with accessories that improve overall performance is critical,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA North America. “With that passion for both performance and their new limited-production Demon in mind, we’ve pulled together a collection of materials designed to help them learn about, track, protect and maintain the newest member of the family. These accessories are designed to build on the exclusivity and future collectability of this limited-production car.”
In the quest for absolute drag strip domination, engineers reviewed every part and piece of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to ensure it provides the ultimate in performance. That quest continued on to the development of accessories.
Standard one-of-a-kind Challenger SRT Demon leather-bound track tech manual adds to collectability
Every Demon owner will receive a collectible leather-bound track tech manual written by the editors ofHot Rod magazine. The collector’s book details all of the technical components of the quickest, most powerful muscle car in history and instructs owners on how to set-up their cars for the track.
Demon Authentication Package available for $1
Having documentation that tracks every stage of each individual Demon build adds to the vehicle’s collectability. Each owner can get the 12 individual build sheets that track the build of their specific car packaged in a hermetically sealed sleeve designed to manage and protect these important Challenger SRT Demon documents, as well as a carbon-fiber Certicard; available for $1 as part of Demon Authentication Package.
The Demon Authentication Package includes:
- Build Sheets (12 per car): These authentic production build sheets document each Challenger SRT Demon’s unique configuration and detail every inch of each vehicle’s assembly
- Carbon-fiber Certicard: This card certifies each owner of the fastest quarter-mile production car in the world. The exclusive real carbon-fiber card features the owner’s name, vehicle VIN, serial number and production option(s) sales codes
- Archive Portfolio: Provides safekeeping of all original Challenger SRT Demon documents
Custom Personalized Demon Car Cover available to protect Demon when it’s not on the track
Custom tailored to fit the dimensions of the Demon, the satin stretch indoor cover matches a customer’s Challenger SRT Demon paint scheme and has their chosen name embroidered above the driver’s door. This car cover is available to each Dodge Challenger SRT Demon owner at a U.S. MSRP of $695.
Demon Crate available for a U.S. MSRP of $1
After vehicle delivery, each Challenger SRT Demon buyer also has the opportunity to unleash the Demon’s 840 horsepower, 770 lb.-ft. of torque and full potential at the drag strip with the exclusive, personalized Demon Crate and the full array of parts it holds. Available for just $1, the Demon Crate is personalized with the buyer’s name, VIN and serial number.
The Demon Crate contains:
- Direct Connection Performance Parts:
- Performance powertrain control module with high-octane engine calibration
- Replacement switch module containing high-octane button
- Conical performance air filter
- Passenger mirror block-off plate
- Narrow, front-runner drag wheels
- Demon-branded track tools:
- Hydraulic floor jack with carrying bag
- Cordless impact wrench with charger
- Torque wrench with extension and socket
- Tire pressure gauge
- Fender cover
- Tool bag
- Foam case that fits into the SRT Demon trunk and securely holds the front runner wheels and track tools
Rear-seat Delete Package available exclusively through Mopar (late availability)
Available through Mopar exclusively for Dodge Challenger SRT Demon owners who configured a Demon with the available $1 rear seats, the Rear-seat Delete Package (part number 82215918) allows them to remove the rear seat when heading to the track. The Rear-seat Delete Package includes seatback closeout panel, Demon seatback panel bezel, lower seat tray with cargo net, seat belt delete C-pillar covers and rear packaging shelf to cover the tether holes.
Demon Street Tire Package available for extended on-road driving (late availability)
Available through Mopar exclusively for Dodge Challenger SRT Demon owners who want to keep their drag radials fresh for track use only, the Demon Street Tire Package (part number 82215919) includes a set of four lightweight forged 20x11-inch Devil’s Rim wheels (stock wheel for Hellcat Widebody) and are delivered ready to bolt onto the vehicle with Pirelli 305/35ZR20 performance tires mounted and balanced with Tire Pressure Monitoring System sensors.
Speedlogix four-point harness bar available for the track
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon owners can purchase a new four-point harness bar, available through Speedlogix, for use while at the track. In its standard configuration, the Demon’s rear seat is deleted and mounting points are made accessible, making it easy for customers to install the bar without cutting or drilling.
Exclusive Dodge Demon VBOX Video HD2 system logs data, records runs in real-time
Owners also now have a new real-time precision tool available to prove how their muscle car dominates at the drag strip. Available through Racelogic, the producer of the industry standard VBOX systems, is the exclusive Dodge Demon VBOX Video HD2 data logger and in-car camera system.
Featuring a 10-Hertz GPS system synchronized with video capture capability to display and track real-time vehicle performance information, the Demon VBOX Video HD2 system tracks the following:
- 60-, 330-, 660-, 1,000-feet, quarter-mile and 0-60 mph elapsed times
- Accelerator/brake use
- Gear selection
- Engine RPM
- Vehicle speed
- G-force reading from launch
- Wheel slip
- Air temperature
- Altitude
- Launch Control activation
- TransBrake activation
The Demon VBOX HD2 Video system is exclusively available to Challenger SRT Demon buyers and is customized with the buyer’s name, VIN and serial number on a personalized metal ID badge on the harness bar mounting bracket and the black carrying case.