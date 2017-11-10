The first production Dodge Challenger SRT Demons have officially shipped to dealers, and with them comes a few new announcements from the automaker on even more add-ons to make these cars a bit more collector-worthy. Among them are car covers, fancy paperwork packaging, and something we suspect a few owners will look into – optional street tires to keep the drag radials protected for future Barrett-Jackson auctions trips to the drag strip.

“The people who bought a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon are performance enthusiasts to the core, and having a custom car with accessories that improve overall performance is critical,” said Tim Kuniskis, FCA’s head of passenger cars for Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, and SRT in North America. “With that passion for both performance and their new limited-production Demon in mind, we’ve pulled together a collection of materials designed to help them learn about, track, protect and maintain the newest member of the family. These accessories are designed to build on the exclusivity and future collectability of this limited-production car.”

The aforementioned street tires are 305/35ZR20 performance rubber from Pirelli, that will be mounted on 20-inch “Devil’s Rim” wheels – the standard rim for the Challenger Hellcat Widebody. FCA says they will only be available to Demon owners, who can purchase the set through Mopar for a price that hasn’t yet been disclosed. Considering the drag radials – though street legal themselves – are susceptible to damage in colder weather, we suspect most Demons would’ve received a second set of tires anyway. Still, Demon owners will have to wait for the factory choice, as FCA lists the wheel/tire combo as having "late availability."

Also of late availability from Mopar is a rear-seat delete package that lets Demon owners who originally opted for the rear seat to remove it. That by itself isn’t a chore, but the package adds all the hardware and components that would’ve taken the place of the seat had the car been ordered without one.

Other available items include a bolt-in four-point harness bar that can be used at the drag strip, a VBox video HD2 datalogger and in-car camera system to record antics at the track, and a nifty satin car cover embroidered with the owner’s name and made to match the car’s exterior finish. For those who loose their mind over paperwork, Dodge will offer leather-bound track tech manual, and a Demon Authentication Package that includes a carbon-fiber Certicard and no less than 12 individual build sheets packaged in a hermetically (yes, hermetically) sealed sleeve. It doesn't get any more bonkers than that.

3,300 Demons will be built all total, with a starting price of $84,995.

Source: Dodge