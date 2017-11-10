The Mercedes-AMG GT R is a beast of a machine. Under the hood is a 4.0-liter V8 capable of pumping out 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. But for days when your decide to leave your high-powered Benz at home and bike to work instead, Mercedes has a solution.

This is the new ROTWILD limited-edition racing bike inspired by the high-powered AMG GT R. Dubbed the RS.2, the hand-built bike draws nearly all of its inspiration from the six-figure sports car, and comes with an equally daunting price tag to match.

At $8,290 (€7,109), it’s definitely not the cheapest bike on the market – but ROTWILD and Mercedes-Benz assure potential owners that it comes well equipped. Like the sports car in which is mimics, the bike's frame was constructed using "Carbon Module Monocoque Technology," meaning it’s both lightweight and rigid. Shimano disk brakes, and a set of Crankbrothers Cobalt 11 carbon wheels pair with the lightweight frame. The unique twin-pair spoke design ensures lateral rigidity of the wheels.

Complete with rider direct steering and a sporty seating position, the R.S2 is said to provide "good propulsion and high directional stably," even in the toughest road conditions. This is the third Mercedes-Benz-inspired bike that the company has released in just a few years, following the G-Glass-inspired R.X45 AMG mountain bike in 2013, and the GT S-inspired racing bike in 2015.

Similar to the Aston Martin Storck bike that made its debut just a few days ago, the Mercedes-Benz ROTWILD bike will be built in extremely limited numbers. Just 50 examples make their way into public hands, less than half of the 107 examples that Aston Martin will offer up for sale.

Source: Mercedes-Benz