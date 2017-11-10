Because of course you need a carbon fiber bike to go along with your supercar.
The Mercedes-AMG GT R is a beast of a machine. Under the hood is a 4.0-liter V8 capable of pumping out 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. But for days when your decide to leave your high-powered Benz at home and bike to work instead, Mercedes has a solution.
This is the new ROTWILD limited-edition racing bike inspired by the high-powered AMG GT R. Dubbed the RS.2, the hand-built bike draws nearly all of its inspiration from the six-figure sports car, and comes with an equally daunting price tag to match.
At $8,290 (€7,109), it’s definitely not the cheapest bike on the market – but ROTWILD and Mercedes-Benz assure potential owners that it comes well equipped. Like the sports car in which is mimics, the bike's frame was constructed using "Carbon Module Monocoque Technology," meaning it’s both lightweight and rigid. Shimano disk brakes, and a set of Crankbrothers Cobalt 11 carbon wheels pair with the lightweight frame. The unique twin-pair spoke design ensures lateral rigidity of the wheels.
Complete with rider direct steering and a sporty seating position, the R.S2 is said to provide "good propulsion and high directional stably," even in the toughest road conditions. This is the third Mercedes-Benz-inspired bike that the company has released in just a few years, following the G-Glass-inspired R.X45 AMG mountain bike in 2013, and the GT S-inspired racing bike in 2015.
Similar to the Aston Martin Storck bike that made its debut just a few days ago, the Mercedes-Benz ROTWILD bike will be built in extremely limited numbers. Just 50 examples make their way into public hands, less than half of the 107 examples that Aston Martin will offer up for sale.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
Hi-tech on two wheels
The new ROTWILD racing bike R.S2 Limited-Edition "Beast of the Green Hell" impresses in every aspect with state-of-the-art technology. The hand-built frame features "Carbon Module Monocoque Technology" (MMT2) and "High Modulus" and "High Tenacity" fibresto provide outstanding rigidity and a significant reduction in weight. The result is a light frame with optimal rigidity and ideal damping properties. Specially shaped seat stays significantly improve the damping comfort especially on long rides. The 29‑inch Crankbrothers Cobalt 11 carbon wheels enable strong acceleration and improved braking deceleration. The unique design of the wheels keeps the rotating masses as low as possible and shifts the weight closer to the wheel centre. The twin-pair spoke design ensures the lateral rigidity of the wheels. All other components of the racing bike such as the SHIMANO disk brakes or the SHIMANO drivetrain and shifting technology also meet the highest standards of bicycle racing. The bike offers its rider direct steering with a sporty seating position, good propulsion and high directional stability even during fast descents. The ROTWILD R.S2 Limited-Edition "Beast of the Green Hell" is the perfect piece of sports equipment for bicycle enthusiasts who are looking for something extraordinary and love challenges.
The homage to the Mercedes-AMG GT R is already the third bicycle model jointly presented by Mercedes-AMG and ROTWILD. The full-suspension R.X45 AMG carbon-fibre mountain bike entered the market in 2013. In 2015, the ROTWILD GT S inspired by AMG followed, a mountain bike for the toughest off-road tracks.