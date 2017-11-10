The new BMW M3 CS is lighter, quicker, and overall more performance focused than the standard M3. Under the hood is a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine capable of churning out 453 horsepower (337 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque, allowing for a 0-60 mph (96 kmh) sprint of just 3.7 seconds, and a limited top speed of 174 mph (280 kmh).

While all those numbers sounds promising on paper, how does the M3 CS actually perform on film? A new video spot for the M3 CS shows the high-powered sports sedan alongside a few equally powerful athletes. Though we don’t actually see much of the car putting its 453-hp (337-kW) engine to the test, there are a few key shots that give us a better look at the new M3.

The 1-minute 29-second ad spot, entitled "The Icon. Further Enhanced.", sees the new M3 CS – if only marginally – showing off its newfound performance credentials. The high-powered six-cylinder engine, the throaty sports exhaust system, and the streamlined interior can all be seen in the ad spot. Even more interestingly, BMW touts its Nürburgring lap time in the description (with a link to the BMW M website). Here’s how the description reads in full:

"The all-new BMW M3 CS is the most powerful standard production vehicle of all time in the M3 model series. Best time of 7 minutes, 38 seconds on the legendary Nordschleife of the Nürburgring and everyday utility of a four-door sports saloon: The culmination of a sporting icon."

At 7 minutes 38 seconds, the BMW M3 CS is the second fastest sedan to ever lap the Nürburgring. That puts it just a few seconds behind the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, which did it in 7 minutes 32 seconds, and exactly one second behind the M4 GTS, which did it in 7 minutes 37 seconds. That lap time also ties the Porsche Panamera turbo.

For what it’s worth, the BMW M3 CS will be built in extremely limited numbers. Just 1,200 examples of the hardcore sedan will be available worldwide, with only 550 of those coming to the U.S. No word on pricing just yet.

Source: BMW