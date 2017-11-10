When the optional Performance Pack for the Volkswagen Golf R was introduced a couple of months ago, we all believed it will remain a forbidden fruit for the American market. However, if we are to believe a recent report from VW Vortex, there’s still a chance for the hot hatch to land in the United States.

The publication asked product specialist at Volkswagen of America Megan Garbis during the launch of the facelifted Golf in Michigan whether the Golf R Performance Pack might reach the U.S. shores, and he hinted the automaker is currently considering this option.

“That would be really fun. I don’t know right now if we have the option to bring over to the United States, but it’s obviously something that we’re evaluating.”

But what are VW’s arguments against bringing the vehicle to America? The main issue is, naturally, that the German manufacturer is not sure whether or not it would sell, considering the strong aftermarket culture. Simply said, why pay VW to fit an Akrapovic exhaust system when you can do it yourself?

“It’s just a matter of evaluating is there a market for it, how much would it cost etc, etc. And performing against other aftermarket options, it’s obviously pretty good,” Gabris added.

Aside from the aforementioned Akrapovic exhausts, the Performance Pack also adds an uprated brake system using special brake pads to the already very fast Golf R. Also, at an additional cost, you can upgrade the looks of your Golf R with several aerodynamic touches, including air curtains in the front bumper, reshaped side skirts, a roof spoiler, and an optimized rear diffuser derived from race cars. Under the hood is the same 2.0-liter TSI turbocharged engine good for 310 horsepower (228 kilowatts) as in the regular Golf R.

Source: VW Vortex