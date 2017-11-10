Not wine, unfortunately – but clean diesel could be the next best thing.
Audi is working on an ingenious concept that will harness hydropower to create what it calls "e-diesel." Along with partners Ineratec GmbH and Energiedienst Holding AG, the company plans to build a new facility in Laufenburg, in Canton Aargau in Switzerland, that will be used to make e-diesel from the renewable source of hydropower.
The plans are for the facility to produce approximately 400,000 liters of the eco-friendly fuel each year. It goes alongside the company's other efforts to produce climate-friendly fuels in the form of e-gas and e-petrol.
"At the project in Laufenburg, thanks to a new technology we are able to handle the production of e-diesel efficiently in compact units, making it more economical. The pilot facility offers scope for sector coupling, in other words combining the energy sectors power, heat and mobility, and makes it possible to store renewable energy," explained Reiner Mangold, head of sustainable product development at Audi AG.
Audi e-diesel can potentially make conventional engines run completely CO2-neutrally. It is produced by converting surplus hydropower into synthetic fuel. A chemical principle is applied – the green power generated on-site in the hydroelectric power station produces hydrogen and oxygen from water by means of electrolysis.
The hydrogen then reacts with CO2 using a microprocess technology. The CO2 can come from the atmosphere or from waste gases and is the only source of carbon. Long-chain hydrocarbon compounds are then formed. These are then separated into the e-Diesel and sustainable waxes which are used in other industries.
Audi plans to produce the first batch of readily-available e-Diesel as early as next year. Magic!
Source: Audi
Audi SQ7 TDI revealed as world’s most powerful diesel SUV available
Audi steps up research into synthetic fuels
- Audi e-diesel from renewable energy, water and CO2
- Planned participation in pilot facility in Switzerland
Audi is systematically building on its e-fuels strategy. Together with the partners Ineratec GmbH and Energiedienst Holding AG, the company has plans for a new pilot facility for the production of e-diesel in Laufenburg, in Canton Aargau (Switzerland). For the first time, the energy needed will be supplied from the renewable source of hydropower. The planned facility will have a capacity of around 400,000 liters (105,669 US gal) per year.
For some years now, Audi has been conducting research into climate-friendly, CO2-based fuels such as e-gas, e-gasoline or synthetically manufactured e-diesel fuel. The company is now taking the next step in e-diesel production. “At the project in Laufenburg, thanks to a new technology we are able to handle the production of e-diesel efficiently in compact units, making it more economical. The pilot facility offers scope for sector coupling, in other words combining the energy sectors power, heat and mobility, and makes it possible to store renewable energy,” explained Reiner Mangold, Head of Sustainable Product Development at AUDI AG.
Audi e-diesel has the potential to make conventional combustion engines operate almost CO2-neutrally. To produce it, the power-to-liquid plant converts surplus hydropower into synthetic fuel. A chemical principle is applied: The green power generated on site in the hydroelectric power station produces hydrogen and oxygen from water by means of electrolysis. In the next step the hydrogen reacts with CO2, using an innovative and very compact microprocess technology. The CO2can be obtained from the atmosphere or from biogenous waste gases and, as with all Audi e-fuels, is the only source of carbon. Long-chain hydrocarbon compounds are formed. In the final process step these are separated into the end products Audi e-diesel and also waxes, which are put to use in other areas of industry.
There are plans to produce the first quantities of e-diesel in Laufenburg as early as next year. Audi and the project partner companies Ineratec and Energiedienst AG will submit the planning application for the facility in a few weeks’ time. Construction work is to begin in early 2018.
This is now Audi’s second partnership in a pilot facility that operates according to the power-to-liquid principle. Audi has already been working together with the energy technology corporation sunfire in Dresden since 2014. There, sunfire is exploring the manufacturing of e-diesel using the above principle, but involving different technologies. The other Audi e-fuels projects include its own power-to-gas facility in Werlte, north Germany, which makes Audi e-gas – in other words synthetic methane – for the g-tron models A3, A4 and A5. The Ingolstadt carmaker is also researching the manufacture of e-gasoline together with specialist partners.