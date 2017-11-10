Porsche may say the new 911 GT2 RS can’t go beyond 211 mph (340 kph), but it seems the talented folks from Stuttgart might have slightly underrated the capabilities of their ultimate Nine Eleven. Sport Auto magazine had the opportunity to test the crown jewel of the extensive 911 range and stretch its legs on the German autobahn where it was taken to the max on one of the remaining unrestricted sections.

Flat out, the 911 GT2 RS managed to hit an astounding 221 mph (356 kph), but as we all know, speedometers have the tendency to show a speed that’s a bit higher than the actual velocity. Thankfully, Sport Auto says there was a GPS on board and it clocked in the supercar at 212.5 mph (342 kph), which is still a little bit more than the official number provided by Porsche.

It’s not just the maximum speed that manages to impress as we are equally amazed by how quickly the 690-horsepower, rear-wheel-drive monster accelerates. Looking at the specs sheet, the 911 GT2 RS needs just 2.8 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph), 5.8 seconds for the 0-100 mph (0-160 kph) run, and 8.3 seconds to complete the 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) task. As for the 0-186 mph (0-300 kph) sprint, it can be done in as little as 22.1 seconds. If you really like numbers, Porsche says getting from 60 to 124 mph will take 5.5 seconds.

As impressive as the numbers may be, these are not able to tell the whole story about the capabilities of Porsche’s $293,200 flagship model. Also, it’s not every day we get the chance to see a car shifting into seventh gear while doing about 200 mph (323 kph), is it?

Video: Sport Auto