Having replaced the outdated LR4 late in 2016, the new Land Rover Discovery is just over a year old. But already the British automaker is making some changes to its options list. The company today announced the arrival of a 3.0-liter diesel engine option for the SE trim and standard autobrake with pedestrian detection throughout the range, among other features.

The standard SE trim now gains the Td6 diesel option alongside the HSE and HSE Luxury offerings. The engine is good for a respectable 245 horsepower (182 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque, and comes paired to the same eight-speed automatic found in the gas-powered models.

But with new engine options comes a slight price hike. The base SE trim is now $2,100 more expensive than the 2017 model, with a starting price of $52,090. The HSE and HSE Luxury time levels are now $1,540 more expensive, equipped with either the gas or diesel engine, while the diesel SE will set you back $54,090. The most expensive diesel in the range is the HSE Luxury, which costs $67,490. Here's how the pricing structure breaks down exactly for the 2017 vs 2018 model year:

2017 Land Rover Discovery 2018 Land Rover Discovery Discovery SE (Gas) $49,990 $52,090 Discovery SE (Diesel) N/A $54,090 Discovery HSE (Gas) $56,950 $58,490 Discovery HSE (Diesel) $58,950 $60,490 Discovery HSE Luxury (Gas) $63,950 $65,490 Discovery HSE Luxury (Diesel) $65,950 $67,490

Apart from the Td6 diesel now offered throughout the range, the same 3.0-liter V6 gas engine goes unchanged. The motor still produces 340 hp (253 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque, and 95 percent of the components carry over for the new model year. Only some minor upgrades have been made to the cabin, most of which surrounding technology.

All Discovery models now come standard with automatic braking and pedestrian detection, formerly offered as an option on all trim levels. The central touchscreen infotainment is slightly larger, too, and a new heads-up display is available as an option. The base SE gets a 10-inch touchscreen, while the HSR trim gains a 12.3-inch screen. Overall, the Discovery gets a modest makeover for the new model year.

