Let’s be honest, today's modern Jaguar XJ luxury sedan does little to evoke the spirit of the original. First introduced in 1968, the XJ Series I remains one the most desirable British sedans ever built. In 1973, the two-door XJ Coupe was introduced, and it was far more exclusive than the original sedan; just 10,487 examples ever made their way into public hands.

Today finding a particularly clean example is no easy task. Thankfully, in an effort to keep the tradition of the stunning XJ Coupe alive, Poland-based Carlex Design has thoughtfully restored and reimagined the iconic two-door luxury car. The stunning 1977 XJ in question looks like it just rolled off the factory floor, and it should have you reaching for your checkbook.

Finished in a shiny, ruby red exterior, complete with chrome-plated door handles, door sills, and rims, the classic Jag has been completely renovated from top to bottom. The cabin has been finished in a simple black leather with an Alcantara headliner. The seats and bench retain the same seams as they would have new in 1977.

The dashboard and door handle frames have been fitted with exotic wood, and the gear shift lever has been sculpted in black oak. The gauges, the Jaguar logo, the meter frames, and all of the buttons have been thoughtfully restored, plated with silver flakes, and patinated.

The company doesn’t specify whether this particular example comes fitted with the 4.2-liter inline-six, or the 5.3-liter V12, nor has it given the handsome Jag a price tag. Whatever the case, it’s a stunning restoration nonetheless, and one we'd be happy to have in our driveway.

Source: Carlex Design