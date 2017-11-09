Fancy a new Audi RS5 Cabriolet? You can’t get one, but ABT Sportsline will get you close with its tweaked S5 droptop that features, among other things, a power boost to 425 horsepower. If, however, you prefer a roof over your head – specifically one that stretches back to a rear hatch – the noted Audi tuner will elevate the looks and performance of the sexy A5 Sportback, though not quite to the same level of thrust as the already endowed S5 convertible.

In the styling department, both cars get the same subtle exterior treatment. At the front, each gets an ABT front spoiler with an offset air splitter that adds a bit of aggression. Things are a bit more pronounced in the back with an ABT rear skirt set that infuses a very distinctive diffuser with quad exhaust outlets, courtesy of an ABT rear muffler. This is where the upgrades start to change between the cars, as the S5 Cabrio gets black tips whereas the Sportback goes with chrome. And because exterior upgrades are nothing without fresh wheels, the tuner offers a range of delectable styles in either the 19 or 20-inch variety.

The droptop Audi is fitted with a new engine control unit from ABT that pushes the S5’s boosted 3.0-liter V6 to the previously mentioned 425 hp – a not-insignificant 20 percent bump from the S5’s stock 354 ponies. Things aren’t quite as simple or as grandiose for the Sportback, primarily because ABT offers engine control upgrades for a variety of A5 engine options. The biggest increase comes from the 2.0-liter TFSI mill, which goes from 252 to 330 hp. A5 diesel owners can get in on the party too, with 2.0-liter TDI engines bumping up to a modest 215 hp and base 3.0-liter TDI diesels going to 250 hp. As one might expect, the beefier 3.0-liter TDI gets the biggest diesel upgrade, going from 272 to 325 hp.

A suspension upgrade kit not yet available, but is said to be in the works for both cars. Pricing varies depending on just how crazy you decide to go with wheels and other add-ons, though the power packages alone generally cost around €2,000 to €3,000, or approximately $2,500 to $3,500.

Source: ABT Sportsline