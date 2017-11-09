The tuner will also add power to the A5 Sportback, while fitting both cars with some extra exterior bling.
Fancy a new Audi RS5 Cabriolet? You can’t get one, but ABT Sportsline will get you close with its tweaked S5 droptop that features, among other things, a power boost to 425 horsepower. If, however, you prefer a roof over your head – specifically one that stretches back to a rear hatch – the noted Audi tuner will elevate the looks and performance of the sexy A5 Sportback, though not quite to the same level of thrust as the already endowed S5 convertible.
In the styling department, both cars get the same subtle exterior treatment. At the front, each gets an ABT front spoiler with an offset air splitter that adds a bit of aggression. Things are a bit more pronounced in the back with an ABT rear skirt set that infuses a very distinctive diffuser with quad exhaust outlets, courtesy of an ABT rear muffler. This is where the upgrades start to change between the cars, as the S5 Cabrio gets black tips whereas the Sportback goes with chrome. And because exterior upgrades are nothing without fresh wheels, the tuner offers a range of delectable styles in either the 19 or 20-inch variety.
The droptop Audi is fitted with a new engine control unit from ABT that pushes the S5’s boosted 3.0-liter V6 to the previously mentioned 425 hp – a not-insignificant 20 percent bump from the S5’s stock 354 ponies. Things aren’t quite as simple or as grandiose for the Sportback, primarily because ABT offers engine control upgrades for a variety of A5 engine options. The biggest increase comes from the 2.0-liter TFSI mill, which goes from 252 to 330 hp. A5 diesel owners can get in on the party too, with 2.0-liter TDI engines bumping up to a modest 215 hp and base 3.0-liter TDI diesels going to 250 hp. As one might expect, the beefier 3.0-liter TDI gets the biggest diesel upgrade, going from 272 to 325 hp.
A suspension upgrade kit not yet available, but is said to be in the works for both cars. Pricing varies depending on just how crazy you decide to go with wheels and other add-ons, though the power packages alone generally cost around €2,000 to €3,000, or approximately $2,500 to $3,500.
Source: ABT Sportsline
ABT Tuned Audi S5 Cabrio And A5 Sportback
ABT SABT Sportsline 2017 – press release CW45
ABT S5 Cabriolet and A5 Sportback rustle the leaves with up to 425 HP
Popular wisdom states that roses blooming in late fall indicate a late winter. ABT Sportsline prefers to plant two attractive vehicle highlights on the asphalt to blow away any winter blues. Hardy drivers can have brilliant fun with the S5 Cabriolet all year round, while the A5 Sportback turns out to be everybody's darling, offering enough space for a sled or snowboard under the tailgate.
First, let's call “top down” for the S5 Cabriolet, improved by the German company with the ABT Engine Control (AEC): With 425 HP (313 kW) instead of the standard 354 HP (260 kW) and 550 instead of 500 Nm, it takes no seasonal storm to feel the wind in your hair. The substantial power boost of around 20 percent for the 3.0-liter V6 turbo engine is also available for other body versions of the S5. And if the wind created by the vehicle's speed is not enough, the resonant ABT Rear Muffler with the two black chrome-plated 89 mm double pipes will certainly blow the last dry leaves off the trees. The finely tuned instrument also forms part of the ABT Rear Skirt Set, which gives the Audi a particularly aggressive rear with the distinctive diffuser design. To match this, the front end receives a dynamic ABT Front Spoiler with an offset air splitter from ABT Sportsline. Of course, the shelves at ABT also offer different 19 and 20 inch rims in attractive colors such as “gun-metal”, “silverbullet” or “mystic black”, in FR, GR, DR, ER-C.
So the ABT S5 Cabriolet sets a brisk pace – but the attractive ABT A5 Sportback certainly does not need to hide, either. After all, it received the same styling package from ABT – only the tail pipes are in regular chrome instead of black. Where the S5 scores with ultimate power, the A5 stands out on account of the large engine variety. Thanks to ABT Engine Control, a little bit more is no problem: The 2.0 TFSI with 252 HP (185 kW) as a standard now offers 330 HP (243 kW), the 2.0 TDI evolves from 190 HP (140 kW) to 215 HP (158 kW) and the “little” 3.0 TDI boosts its standard 218 HP (160 kW) to 250 HP (184 kW), while the “big” one grows from 272 HP (200 kW) to 325 HP (239 kW). So, the ABT A5 Sportback definitely has a lot more to offer than just convenient cargo space. Soon, an ABT Height Adjustable Suspension-Kit will complete the range and get both, A5 and S5, 15 to 40 mm nearer to the tarmac.