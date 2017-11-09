Following the 2018 Jeep Wrangler’s unscheduled online debut coinciding with last week’s SEMA show, even more images have dropped of the all-new 4x4, showing off details both inside and out. But as we continue to wait for the updated 4x4 to make its debut in full at the Los Angeles Auto Show, new spy photos show what we believe to be the Wrangler lineup in its entirety. Finally.

The photos show the new Jeep Wrangler range testing somewhere outside of FCA headquarters in Michigan. Variants like the Sahara Unlimited, Rubicon Unlimited, Sport Unlimited, and the Overland trim are pictured, along with some new close-up shots of the interior. For now, the upper-trim UConnect touchscreen system remains a mystery.

Admittedly, not many new details can be pointed out apart from the official images that Jeep has already released. We do note the hourglass-shaped LED taillights, the new wheels seen throughout the range, and the removable soft-top, particularly on the two-door model, which has yet to be shown officially by Jeep. Overall the range definitely sees some updating.

Power options remain mostly a mystery, but reports suggest that the Wrangler will come with a standard 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and an updated Pentastar V6, with the possibility of a turbodiesel and even a hybrid to join the range. Already we know that the new Wrangler with the updated V6 will be rated at 17 city / 23 highway / 19 combined miles per gallon with the manual, and 18 city / 23 highway / 20 combined mpg equipped with the eight-speed automatic.

More details (and images) on the 2018 Jeep Wrangler will be released closer to the SUV’s debut in L.A. Along with a range of more efficient engines, the Wrangler will also come with the latest, most advanced version of Jeep's four-wheel-drive system, over 200 available Mopar accessories, and a rumored price tag of $30,445 for the Unlimited version.

Source: Automedia