Lotus continues to roll out the special editions. Following the Elise Cup 260, the Evora GT430, and a handful of other go-fast one-offs that have been unveiled in the past few months, the new Exige Cup 430 promises to be "the most extreme Exige ever conceived." And we believe it.

Power comes courtesy of the same supercharged 3.5-liter Toyota V6 found in Exige 380, but as the name suggests, output has been amplified from 380 horsepower (283 kilowatts) up to 430 horsepower (320 kilowatts). That number represents a 55 hp (41-kW) increase over the standard Exige. It’s got more torque, too, producing 325 pound-feet (440 Newton-meters) of it. It all comes paired to a close-ratio six-speed manual gearbox, naturally.

That extra horsepower gives the Exige 430 the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.2 seconds and continue on to a top speed of 180 mph (290 kmh), besting the Exige 380 once again by about 10 mph (16 kmh). With its dramatic new body kit equipped, which includes a new front splitter, front louvers, and a massive rear wing, just to name a few, the Exige 430 produces 485 pounds (220 kilograms) of downforce at speed.

The body is constructed of a lightweight carbon fiber, allowing for a curb weight of just 2,328 pounds (1,056 kilograms) in its lightest configuration. A set of forged alloy wheels – available in red, black, or silver – continue the lightweight theme, and come wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires (215/45 ZR17 front and 285/30 ZR18 rear).

With all the aforementioned performance additions in tow, the Exige 430 was able to lap Hethel Circuit in just 1 minutes 24.8 seconds. That lap time makes it the fastest production car ever to lap the historic track – even 1.2 seconds faster than the Lotus 3-Eleven road car.

"This is the car that we have always wanted to build, and I am sure that all Lotus enthusiasts will be delighted with the end product," said CEO Jean-Marc Gales. "As well as a significant power hike, the Cup 430 has benefited from extensive development in areas essential to Lotus’ DNA, in order to ensure that the full potential of the Exige’s incredible chassis can be exploited."

The Exige Cup 430 won’t be as limited as the other special editions before it, and can be ordered now with an asking price of £99,800 in the U.K., €127,500 in Germany, and €128,600 in France. Unfortunately for American buyers, this custom Exige won’t be available in the U.S.

Source: Lotus