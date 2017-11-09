Auto Bild magazine recently organized a few acceleration tests at an event hosted in Papenburg, Germany where the Mercedes-AMG S65 Sedan made an appearance. It wasn’t just any S65 as the vehicle in question was the “Rocket 900” from Brabus. As the video is showing, the fullsize luxury sedan managed to live up to its name by demonstrating its amazing acceleration capabilities, reaching 340.4 kph (211.5 mph) in only 3 kilometers (1.86 miles).

That might not seem very impressive when you compare it to the latest crop of ultra-lightweight hypercars, but the S65 is a big and heavy sedan. How heavy? Brabus says the car tested by Auto Bild tipped the scales at a whopping 2.3 tons (4,600 pounds), thus making it 905 kg (1,995 lbs) heavier than the Koenigsegg Agera RS that’s been making the headlines in the last few days.

It’s also worth pointing out the S65 - like the Agera - is a rear-wheel-drive car and in Auto Bild’s test it came out third after a couple of Porsche 911 Turbos, but those had AWD and were significantly lighter, at about 1.6 tons (3,200 lbs).

Getting back to the car at hand, the S65-based Rocket 900 from Brabus has been around since the first half of 2015 and is motivated by an enlarged biturbo 6.3-liter V12 engine producing 900 horsepower (662 kilowatts). The powerhouse is capable of producing a monstrous 1,106 pound-feet (1,500 Newton-meters) of torque, but it comes with a limiter that kicks in at 884 lb-ft (1,200 Nm) to make sure it will remain reliable in the long run.

In terms of performance, the specs sheet says the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) takes 3.7 seconds and the run from a standstill to 124 mph (200 kph) is achieved in 9.1 seconds. Top speed? Beyond 217 mph (350 kph). The video shows the car reached 215 mph (347 kph) and was likely able to go beyond that already impressive velocity without breaking a sweat. This sort of performance comes at a cost though – just look at the fuel gauge.