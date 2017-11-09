Hide press release Show press release

BMW Group Electrifies the Los Angeles Auto Show with a to-be-Announced World Debut and the North American Premieres of the BMW i Vision Dynamics, MINI Electric Concept, and BMW i3s.

Reinforcing its commitment to offer 25 electrified models –12 of which will be purely electric – by 2025, BMW Group will showcase five electric vehicles at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show including the North American premieres of the BMW i Vision Dynamics, MINI Electric Concept, BMW i3s, and a World Premiere vehicle that will be shown during the BMW Group press conference on Wednesday, November 29 at 8:50 a.m. PST at the BMW Stand in the Los Angeles Convention Center. The press conference will be livestreamed on www.BMWUSANews.com. English-, German- and Spanish-speaking BMW representatives will be available for interviews throughout press days on Wednesday, November 29 and Thursday, November 30 at the BMW Stand.

Additional featured vehicles include the World Premiere of the first-ever BMW M3 CS, North American Premiere of the BMW X7 Concept, the BMW 8 Series Concept, and the BMW M5.

New BMW of North America President & CEO, Bernhard Kuhnt, to Address Media for the First Time.

Reinforcing its commitment to offer 25 electrified models –12 of which will be purely electric – by 2025, BMW Group will showcase five electric vehicles at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show including the North American premieres of the BMW i Vision Dynamics, MINI Electric Concept, BMW i3s, and a World Premiere vehicle that will be shown during the BMW Group press conference on Wednesday, November 29 at 8:50 a.m. PST at the BMW Stand in the Los Angeles Convention Center.The press conference will be livestreamed on www.BMWUSANews.com. English-, German- and Spanish-speaking BMW representatives will be available for interviews throughout press days on Wednesday, November 29 and Thursday, November 30 at the BMW Stand.





In addition, the BMW M3 CS will make its world premiere, and the BMW X7 SAV Concept and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will make their North American premieres. The BMW 8 Series Concept and the all-new BMW M5 will also be featured.

The BMW i Vision Dynamics is an all-electric, emission-free four-door Gran Coupe that accelerates from 0-60 mph in 4.0 seconds, has a top speed of 120 mph with a range of 373 miles. The BMW i Vision Dynamics combines electric mobility with the core values of BMW – dynamism and elegance – and demonstrates how the product range and design language of BMW i can be further incorporated into other models. The new characterization of BMW i’s iconic window profile is a standout feature of the BMW i Vision Dynamics, offering all passengers equally striking views out of the vehicle to lend a shared driving experience – a factor that will become increasingly relevant as semi- and autonomous driving become closer to commonplace.

Fully electric vehicles will run across the BMW Group portfolio and MINI will showcase its take on future personal mobility in the city with the North American premiere of the MINI Electric Concept. Designed for use in urban areas, this MINI Electric Concept vehicle offers a window into how pure-electric day-to-day mobility might look in the years ahead. The concept vehicle brings the iconic design, city-dwelling heritage and customary go-kart feeling of the MINI brand into the electric mobility age. MINI will then present an all-electric series-production model in 2019.

The new BMW i3s is a sportier and more powerful variant of the BMW i3, the best-selling compact battery-electric vehicle in the premium compact segment worldwide since it launched in 2014. The first ever BMW i3s provides an even sportier interpretation of silent mobility with zero emissions and features a high output 184 hp electric motor that generates peak torque of 199 lb-ft. The BMW i3s accelerates from 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds and has a top speed of 100 mph. The BMW i3s uses a lithium-ion high-voltage battery developed by the BMW Group with a cell capacity of 94-ampere hours (Ah). Like the BMW i3, the BMW i3s applies the concept of sustainability throughout the interior and exterior of the vehicle, incorporating recycled plastics, renewable raw materials, natural fibers, and open-pored, unbleached eucalyptus wood in the design. The new BMW i3s will be available in U.S. showrooms in November, 2017. Pricing will be announced closer to market launch.

The first-ever BMW M3 CS will make its world debut in Los Angeles. The special-edition model delivers a fine blend of high performance and complete everyday practicality. The extensive use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic has kept the BMW M3 CS extremely light, around 110 pounds less than a standard M3. The M TwinPower Turbo technology 6-cylinder inline engine yields 453 hp generating a peak torque of 443 lb-ft. The BMW M3 CS accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 174 mph. The BMW M3 CS is available to order in the U.S. starting in May 2018. Pricing will be announced closer to market launch.

Following BMW Group’s sustainability strategy and parallel to BMW i in the automobile sector, BMW Motorrad presents the BMW C-Evolution Scooter. The electrically powered maxi-scooter efficiently combines sustainability, dynamics, control and agility. The powerful, completely electric engine guarantees immediate torque and a riding range of up to 99 miles. The C-Evolution scooter has a top speed of 80 mph and travels from 0 to 31 mph in a mere 2.8 seconds. The BMW C-Evolution Scooter will be available in California showrooms in Spring 2018 with an MSRP of $13,750.

The BMW 8 Series Concept marks the long-awaited return of the BMW 8 Series. The pinnacle of luxury for BMW, the BMW 8 Series Concept combines razor-sharp dynamics and modern luxury, and is a precursor to the BMW 8 Series Coupe that’s scheduled for launch in 2018. Its exterior brings together the past and the future: the body is unmistakably a BMW, but it also displays new design ideas and form-building techniques, offering a fresh interpretation of BMW styling cues.

The BMW X7 iPerformance Concept introduces a new model concept for the premium segment that utilizes BMW eDrive technology with a BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine creating an exceptionally efficient and dynamic plug-in hybrid powertrain that excels in all driving situations, including running with zero local emissions. With a generously-sized, six-person interior, the BMW X7 iPerformance Concept offers an interior with a state-of-the-art infotainment system brimming with connectivity that provide an unmatched experience by any BMW past or present. As a result of the interplay between precise, pared-down forms and an open sense of space, the driver and passengers are immersed in a unique, modern setting.

The all-new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is offered exclusively in the BMW 640i xDrive variant and has a distinct coupe-inspired aerodynamic design. Featuring the award winning BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the 6-cylinder inline gasoline engine generates maximum output of 335 hp and peak torque of 332 lb-ft, accelerating from 0-60 mph in just 5.1 seconds. The intelligent lightweight chassis construction paired to the standard 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission with paddle shifters, improved aerodynamics featuring BMW Active Kidney Grille, Air Curtains, Air Breathers and active rear spoiler, a double wishbone front suspension, and standard rear air suspension create a sporty and dynamic experience. The all-new 2018 BMW 640i xDrive Gran Turismo will be available in U.S. showrooms this fall starting at $69,700 plus $995 Destination and Handling.

The BMW M5 has been regarded as the quintessential high performance sports sedan since its initial iteration launched in 1984. The 2018 BMW M5 marks the debut of the first ever M-specific all-wheel drive system, M xDrive, which allows the BMW M5 to reach new heights of dynamic performance and delivers poise in all driving situations. Thanks to a 4.4-liter V8 engine featuring M TwinPower Turbo technology, the BMW M5 produces 600 hp and 553 lb-ft of peak torque, skyrocketing from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds, making it the quickest and most agile to date. The 2018 BMW M5 will be available at U.S showrooms in spring 2018. Pricing will be announced closer to market launch.