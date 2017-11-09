Opel, through the voice of its CEO, Michael Lohscheller, together with PSA Group boss Carlos Tavarez, has announced its new strategic plan, which should restore the financial condition of the German brand with a number of measures. The PACE! project includes several initiatives, which will contribute to the goal of generating a positive operational free cash flow and creating a profitable business model.

It is now confirmed that all Opel/Vauxhall models will switch to entirely French platforms faster than originally expected – from 2024 onwards, all passenger cars of the two brands will be based on technologies from the PSA Group. The total number of platforms they use will be reduced from currently nine to only two, while the powertrain families will be optimized from currently 10 to four.

The first Opel models to use PSA architectures will be the new Combo and the next generation of the Corsa in 2019. They will be followed by “one major launch” every year and, counting every body style, the German marque will release no less than nine new models by 2020.

“Aligning architecture and powertrain families will substantially reduce development and production complexity, thus allowing scale effects and synergies, contributing to overall profitability,” CEO Lohscheller commented.

Another important goal for Opel will be to “become a European CO2 leader.” To achieve this, it will electrify all its passenger cars by 2024, offering a pure battery electric propulsion or a plug-in hybrid version alongside “efficient internal combustion engines.” Moreover, by the end of the decade, Opel will have four electrified vehicles, including a PHEV version of the Grandland X and a fully electric variant of the next Corsa.

The German company’s engineering center in Russelsheim will be responsible for all future models of the manufacturer. Not only that, but it will also become a global competence center for the whole PSA Group. This is where German and French engineers will work on different areas, like fuel cells, certain automated driving technologies, and driver assistance developments.

Last but not least, Opel will enter more than 20 new markets by 2022 and will also “explore global midterm overseas profitable export opportunities.”

“PACE! will unleash our full potential. This plan is paramount for the company, to protect our employees against headwinds and turn Opel/Vauxhall into a sustainable, profitable, electrified, and global company,” Lohscheller also added.

Source: Opel