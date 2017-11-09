April 23, 2012. It’s the date when Lamborghini took the wraps off the Urus concept at the Beijing Motor Show. After years and years of waiting, the production version is almost ready to break cover as Lamborghini has announced the premiere is set for December 4. In the meantime, a short teaser video has been released to keep us in suspense until the camouflage will finally be dropped from the “world’s first super SUV.”

While the 30-second clip is showing the Urus tackling the sand dunes at high speeds, it also reveals some of the secrets. For example, we get to see the selector for the ANIMA (Adaptive Network Intelligence Management) system inherited from the Huracan and Aventador. In addition, the high-performance SUV will feature something called a Sabbia driving mode along with five other selectable modes: Strada, Sport, Corsa, Terra (land), and Neve (snow). We don’t know what “Sabbia” stands for, but for what it’s worth, it’s a small village in Italy.

A spiritual successor to the LM002 “Rambo Lambo,” the Urus has some big shoes to fill as not only it’s the result of a major investment, but Lamborghini has high hopes it will double the company’s sales by 2019 when the factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy is expected to roll out a total of about 7,000 units (including the Huracan and Aventador).

From the little info we have right now about the technical specifications, the Urus is set to use a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine with 650 horsepower. The platform won’t be all-new as it will be an adaptation of the Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo that has underpinned the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayenne, and Bentley Bentayga, with the more humble VW Touareg to use it for its next generation due in 2018. At the 0:12 mark, we also (briefly) get to see the Urus will have four-wheel steering, which makes perfect sense considering the Cayenne has it as well (along with the Aventador S).

All will be revealed in less than a month, so the wait is almost over.