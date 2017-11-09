Well, technically it will.
Before Ram waves goodbye to its current-generation 1500 – soon to be replaced by a brand-new version – the American truck maker will send off its longstanding pickup truck in style. This is the 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport special edition, and as its name suggests, it is superbly blue.
The Ram 1500 Hydro Blue is another offering in a long line colorful special editions we’ve seen of the pickup, including the Sublime (Green), Rebel Blue, Copper, and Ignition Orange editions before it. Special standard features include a black-colored Sport performance hood, a body-colored sport grille, which is completely new for 2018, flat black exterior body-side and tailgate badging, and a black R-A-M letter badge.
The body sits atop a set of polished 22-inch aluminum wheels, which come standard on 4x2 models, or polished 20-inch wheels standard on 4x4 models. Buyers can opt for 22-inch gloss black wheels in the 4x2 trim, or 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels in the 4x2 trim, as well as options like black tubular side steps, chrome wheel-to-wheel side steps, an Active Level air suspension, ParkSense, and RamBox storage.
The interior follows a similar colorful theme, including blue color-matching accent stitching on the instrument panel, steering wheel, and door trim. Blue Sport embroidery accents can be found on the high-black bucket seats complete with mesh inserts and a blue Ram logo on the headrests. Blue anodized surfaces cover nearly ever inch of the instrument panel bezels, center console trim, and door panels. A black headliner completes the package, and full leather seating and trim is optional.
Just 2,000 examples of the Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will be produced in the U.S., each with a starting price of $40,060. The Hydro Blue paint option is available on Ram 1500 Sport crew cab models equipped with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8. The special edition pickup will make its debut at the San Antonio Auto Show this week.
Source: Ram
“The custom look and high-impact colors have been well received in the marketplace and this new Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will surely stand out on dealers’ lots and in customers’ driveways,” said Mike Manley,Head of Jeep & Ram Brands. “Enthusiasts demand that their trucks get noticed and our Ram 1500 Sport lineup delivers a durable, powerful alternative with great visual appeal.”
The 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will be the final special-edition Sport the Ram brand will offer in the 2017
calendar year. Previously, Ram launched Sublime (Green) and Copper Sport limited-edition trucks earlier this year and an Ignition Orange edition in late 2016. Special standard features on the Hydro Blue Sport include a black-decaled Sport performance hood, new-for-2018 body-colored Sport grille with black billet inserts and black R-A-M letter badge, as well as flat black exterior body-side and tailgate badging. Black bezel projector headlamps and LED tail lights complement the black body badging.
The Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport ties the monochromatic exterior theme together with body-colored front fascia, rear bumper, side mirrors and door handles. Forged, polished 22-inch aluminum wheels are standard on 4x2 models; polished 20-inch wheels are standard on 4x4 models. Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport interior features include blue color-matched highlight stitching on the instrument panel, heated steering wheel and door trim. Blue Sport embroidery accents the deluxe high-back, black, bucket, heated seats with mesh inserts, while blue Ram’s head logos flank the headrests.
Blue anodized surfaces cover the instrument panel bezels, center console trim and door spears, as well as a new instrument panel badge. A black headliner completes the interior package. Full leather seating and trim is optional. Optional features include 22-inch (4x2 only) and 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels, black tubular side steps, chrome wheel-to-wheel side steps, Active Level air suspension, ParkSense and the RamBox storage system.
Production of the uniquely colored Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will be limited to 2,000 trucks in the U.S. Base Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price is $46,060, plus $1,395 destination. The Hydro Blue pearl coat paint option is available on Ram 1500 Sport crew cab, short-bed body styles with the 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8. Both two- and four-wheel drive models will be available.
The Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will go on sale in November 2017.