Before Ram waves goodbye to its current-generation 1500 – soon to be replaced by a brand-new version – the American truck maker will send off its longstanding pickup truck in style. This is the 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport special edition, and as its name suggests, it is superbly blue.

The Ram 1500 Hydro Blue is another offering in a long line colorful special editions we’ve seen of the pickup, including the Sublime (Green), Rebel Blue, Copper, and Ignition Orange editions before it. Special standard features include a black-colored Sport performance hood, a body-colored sport grille, which is completely new for 2018, flat black exterior body-side and tailgate badging, and a black R-A-M letter badge.

The body sits atop a set of polished 22-inch aluminum wheels, which come standard on 4x2 models, or polished 20-inch wheels standard on 4x4 models. Buyers can opt for 22-inch gloss black wheels in the 4x2 trim, or 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels in the 4x2 trim, as well as options like black tubular side steps, chrome wheel-to-wheel side steps, an Active Level air suspension, ParkSense, and RamBox storage.

The interior follows a similar colorful theme, including blue color-matching accent stitching on the instrument panel, steering wheel, and door trim. Blue Sport embroidery accents can be found on the high-black bucket seats complete with mesh inserts and a blue Ram logo on the headrests. Blue anodized surfaces cover nearly ever inch of the instrument panel bezels, center console trim, and door panels. A black headliner completes the package, and full leather seating and trim is optional.

Just 2,000 examples of the Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport will be produced in the U.S., each with a starting price of $40,060. The Hydro Blue paint option is available on Ram 1500 Sport crew cab models equipped with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8. The special edition pickup will make its debut at the San Antonio Auto Show this week.

