Yesterday we showed you Mahindra’s larger, more modern proposal for a new USPS mail carrier truck, caught by our spy photographers testing in Michigan. Today, one of the other five competitors in pursuit of the contract, AM General, was also spotted testing its new mail carrier on public roads.

Slightly smaller than Mahindra’s offering, AM General’s USPS proposal is still plenty spacious, and no less modern. The prototype was spotted testing just outside of Sterling Heights, Michigan, and comes with a few notable features that separate it from the current fleet of mail trucks.

On the outside, LED lighting replaces the current halogen units. In the cabin, the steering wheel, instrument cluster, and much of the center console seems to be borrowed from current Volvo models. This particular prototype even comes fitted with the Swedish automaker’s vertically-mounted Sensus touchscreen system, which would likely be integrated with shipments and other tracking services.

Like all other proposed mail trucks before it – including Mahindra – the AM General mail truck would be built in the U.S., a requirement for all companies bidding on the project. The new mail truck would come powered by a four-cylinder engine, likely from Geely, and would even feature a stop-star system for added efficiency.

Alongside Mahindra, AM General will compete with four other companies in pursuit of the USPS government contract. Hasan/Morgan Olson, Oshkosh, Ultimaster Corp., and VT Hackney/Workhorse will all be testing prototypes prior to a decision sometime in 2018. The new Postal Service contract will put up to 180,000 new vehicles on the road over the course of seven years, an estimated $6.3 billion worth of business.

Source: Automedia