The Hennessey Velociraptor is arguably one of the most capable off-road vehicles on the market today - and this is not just our opinion. There’s no denying that the significantly raised suspension in combination with a 600-horsepower (447-kilowatt) engine turn this machine into the perfect partner for your weekend outing.

If you have any doubts, just check out the video at the top. It shows the heavily modified 2018 Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Ford Raptor truck literally destroying the tuner’s own proving grounds. We've also added one more video at the bottom of the article with John Hennessey himself testing the same car.

The vehicle filmed here features Hennessey’s Off-Road Stage 1 Package with 20-inch 10-spoke wheels dressed in 35-inch Toyo off-road tires, front suspension leveling kit, and five additional LED lights in the front bumper. Speaking of the bumper, it’s also a unique detail from Hennessey's portfolio. If that's not enough for you, there's also a 6x6 version.

The Velociraptor is not only a perfect off-roader, but is also a quite exclusive vehicle. The manufacturer has announced it will produce and sell no more than 100 units of it this year, each featuring a three-year warranty. Every example is calibrated on dyno and road tested up to 200 miles.

If speed is your thing, the company has something for you as well. It’s called the Venom F5, it has 1,600 horsepower (1,193 kilowatts) and costs $1.6 million with only 24 examples planned for production. If you tick all the boxes in the options list, the price will jump to $2 million and you will have to apply and be approved by John Hennessey himself prior to taking delivery of the supercar.

