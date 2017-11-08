Jaguar’s most powerful road car ever was unveiled at the end of June, so why is the XE SV Project 8 back at the Nürburgring? One plausible explanation is that there’s still some fine-tuning that needs to be done before commencing production of customer cars. By the way, the hardcore sedan will be hand built by Special Vehicle Operations at its technical center in Coventry rather than at the Solihull plant where the regular XE comes to life.

Another scenario that might be worth taking into consideration is about the prospects of a new record for the fastest four-door model around the ‘Ring. If so, it needs to do a lap of the Green Hell quicker than the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, which needed 7 minutes and 32 seconds to complete the task. We would like to point out that although the XE SV Project 8 has four doors, the rear ones are useless in the case of the version fitted with the optional track pack as it ditches the rear seats. Those fortunate enough to claim Jaguar’s most extreme road car will still be able to get it with four seats. In fact, the U.S.-spec car will be available exclusively with room for rear passengers.

Despite being a British brand at its core, Jaguar will sell the supercharged sedan only with a left-hand-drive layout. SVO will build the car with a 5.0-liter V8 engine lurking underneath the vented carbon fiber hood. With 592 horsepower and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque on tap, the XE SV Project 8 will do 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in 3.3 seconds and 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.7 seconds en route to a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph).

Jaguar hasn’t released pricing details concerning the U.S. version, but Car & Driver is reporting it’s going to set you back a cool $188,495 before options. It is believed that out of a total production of 300 units, apparently roughly 60 cars are earmarked to hit stateside.