In case you might have missed it, Avenir is more than just a range-topping trim as it’s billed as being a sub-brand. Initially introduced earlier this year for the Enclave, it’s now the LaCrosse’s turn to receive the fancy Avenir treatment and confirm a rumor from last month about a new fully loaded version. It has basically all the bells and whistles the fullsize sedan can accommodate and it comes to capitalize on the popularity of high-end LaCrosse versions as Buick says nine out of then buyers are choosing one of the tow top trim levels.

As it is the case with the aforementioned Enclave Avenir, the new crown jewel in the LaCrosse family gets a fancy upper and lower grille with a model-exclusive mesh. It sits on unique 19-inch Pearl Nickel alloy wheels, but those willing to go all out can can upgrade to a bigger 20-inch set that comes with a Midnight Silver look.

Stepping inside the posh cabin, the new LaCrosse Avenir adopts a Chestnut theme reserved for this version to further set it apart from the more mundane variants. Optionally, Buick will also give buyers the possibility to opt for an Ebony cabin. In addition, the luxurious sedan has embroidered headrests with the “Avenir” logo for the front seats and comes as standard with Avenir-badged sill plates to serve as a reminder you haven’t bought a run-of-the-mill LaCrosse.

Arriving at dealers across the United States early next year, the LaCrosse Avenir will be available with a multitude of goodies, including all-wheel drive, Dynamic Drive Package, and numerous safety features. There’s no word on pricing just yet, but it goes without saying it will cost more than the $41,990 Buick is asking for the former flagship variant, the Premium model.

As a final note, don’t hold your breath for the Cascada convertible to be pampered with an Avenir specification as Buick has said it won’t happen.

Source: Buick