The luxed-up sedan comes loaded with features and some exclusive upgrades.
In case you might have missed it, Avenir is more than just a range-topping trim as it’s billed as being a sub-brand. Initially introduced earlier this year for the Enclave, it’s now the LaCrosse’s turn to receive the fancy Avenir treatment and confirm a rumor from last month about a new fully loaded version. It has basically all the bells and whistles the fullsize sedan can accommodate and it comes to capitalize on the popularity of high-end LaCrosse versions as Buick says nine out of then buyers are choosing one of the tow top trim levels.
As it is the case with the aforementioned Enclave Avenir, the new crown jewel in the LaCrosse family gets a fancy upper and lower grille with a model-exclusive mesh. It sits on unique 19-inch Pearl Nickel alloy wheels, but those willing to go all out can can upgrade to a bigger 20-inch set that comes with a Midnight Silver look.
Stepping inside the posh cabin, the new LaCrosse Avenir adopts a Chestnut theme reserved for this version to further set it apart from the more mundane variants. Optionally, Buick will also give buyers the possibility to opt for an Ebony cabin. In addition, the luxurious sedan has embroidered headrests with the “Avenir” logo for the front seats and comes as standard with Avenir-badged sill plates to serve as a reminder you haven’t bought a run-of-the-mill LaCrosse.
Arriving at dealers across the United States early next year, the LaCrosse Avenir will be available with a multitude of goodies, including all-wheel drive, Dynamic Drive Package, and numerous safety features. There’s no word on pricing just yet, but it goes without saying it will cost more than the $41,990 Buick is asking for the former flagship variant, the Premium model.
As a final note, don’t hold your breath for the Cascada convertible to be pampered with an Avenir specification as Buick has said it won’t happen.
Source: Buick
2018 Buick LaCrosse Avenir
Buick LaCrosse Avenir Makes World Debut
Buick’s highest expression of luxury expands to flagship sedan
LOS ANGELES ― With the arrival of the 2018 LaCrosse Avenir, Buick’s new sub-brand expands its offerings and provides customers a way to experience the highest expression of Buick luxury, regardless of whether they’re shopping for a car or SUV. First introduced with the 2018 Enclave that went on sale in October, Avenir features unique styling cues, an extensive set of standard features and exclusive premium materials for customers who want more.
“Nine out of ten LaCrosse buyers are choosing one of the top two trim levels — customers are signaling they want more from Buick,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “With even more content and an elegant look, Avenir adds a unique name and appearance for those who want the best of our attainable luxury.”
Like the Enclave Avenir, the LaCrosse Avenir’s design details were channeled from our award-winning concept cars for a more dramatic look, expressed through a unique three-dimensional mesh upper and lower grille paired with chrome wings. Avenir script badging on the front doors and exclusive 19-inch Pearl Nickel or available 20-inch Midnight Silver wheels create a commanding road presence and complement the LaCrosse’s timeless design.
“Exterior styling is very important to LaCrosse buyers, and its sculpted beauty withstands passing trends,” says Bob Boniface, global director of Buick Exterior Design. “For Avenir, we focused on maintaining the timelessness of the LaCrosse, while giving these customers subtle and tasteful details that elevate this car to a new level.”
Inside, Avenir-exclusive details include a Chestnut interior color theme, embroidered first-row headrests and Avenir-scripted sill plates.
Features available on other LaCrosse models come standard on the Avenir, including a powerful 310-horsepower V-6, nine-speed automatic transmission, navigation and Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium audio, as well as a panoramic moonroof.
Additional available features include Ebony interior, Intelligent Twin-Clutch AWD, Dynamic Drive Package featuring continuous variable real-time dampening control and a suite of advanced safety features.
LaCrosse Avenir will arrive at dealers in early 2018.