Ford is giving its Edge SUV a minor makeover for the 2019 model year prior to a potential full overhaul in 2021. In preparation, the Blue Oval has been spotted testing a few prototypes just outside of headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. The latest set of images gives us our best look yet at the updated SUV.

Though camouflage still covers most of the body, there are a few key design elements to take note of. The front and rear fascia will both get extensive revisions, including new headlights and taillights. Updated wheels will also be available, and alongside the fascia will be among the most significant changes to the exterior. In the cabin, the Edge will come pre-loaded with some added tech as well.

The updated Edge will ride on the same Ford CD4 platform that also underpins the Lincoln MKX. Though the overall profile of the SUV will go unchanged, under the hood the Edge will some updates to the powertrain options.

The same 2.0-liter and 2.7-liter EcoBoost engines will carry over from the previous model, of course, as will the more powerful 3.5-liter V6. Gone is the six-speed automatic in place of a more efficient nine-pspeed gearbox. That new gearbox should give the Edge some added performance, too. The current SUV produces upwards of 315 horsepower (234 kilowatts) and turns 29 miles per gallon highway.

The updated Edge will stick around in the Ford lineup until at least 2021. Rumor has it that the company could even introduce an upscale Vignale version for the U.S. alongside the update. The 2019 Ford Edge will make its debut in the next few months, either at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this November, or the Detroit Auto Show in January 2018.

