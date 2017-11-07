Tramontana may not be the most recognizable small auto manufacturer out there, but the Spanish company has been building its outrageous-looking sports car for nearly 10 years now, kicking off production in 2007. At the SEMA show in Las Vegas, the company teamed up with interior specialists at Vilner to create something that should make even the wealthiest enthusiasts blush.

Aptly named the Tramontana by Vilner, the one-off creation is defined by its heavy use of gold accenting. The exterior is finished in a matte grey paint job, with prominent gold accents on the front fenders, side panels, and even the engine bay. But it’s in the cabin where the supercar really shines.

With the exception of a few buttons and controllers, nearly ever inch of the cockpit was recreated by Vilner. The gold accenting on the seats is finished in a "lizard textured" leather. The steering wheel, dash, side panels, and even the seatbelt are all finished in gold. The steering wheel and floor mats, meanwhile, are wrapped in a mixture of leather and Alcantara with gold accent stitching to match. The instrument cluster visor even comes finished in Alcantara with gold edging.

Under the hood lies a 5.5-liter Mercedes-Benz biturbo V12 producing 888 horsepower (662 kilowatts) and 678 pound-feet (920 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power is paired to a seven-speed sequential gearbox and is sent to the rear wheels exclusively. The Tramontana tips the scales at just 2,975 pounds (1,268 kilograms).

"You are nobody in the automotive custom scene if you’re not at SEMA," said Atanas Vilner, founder of the namesake art studio Vilner. "We were there as an exclusive partner to the Spanish supercar brand AD Tramontana."



Source: Vilner